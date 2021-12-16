The polyurethane adhesives market size was valued at USD 8,167.25 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period.

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polyurethane Adhesive Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190264/?utm_source=GNW

25 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period.



POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET OVERVIEW



The major end-user industries for the global polyurethane adhesives market include building and construction, packaging, automotive, footwear, DIY, Wind Turbine, and Aerospace. The global polyurethane adhesives market is set to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The market’s growth can be amplified by increasing the adoption of polyurethane adhesives in multiple applications like building and construction, packaging and automobile, and multiple geographies like APAC and Europe. As the industry is capital intensive and fragmented with less product differentiation, the competitive rivalry is high with respect to the distribution channel and raw material sourcing. Availability and price of products are the focus areas of manufactures.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• Polyurethane adhesives are better than epoxy-based adhesives due to their good processing time and less dependency on mixing equipment in circuit application.

• Polyurethane adhesives derived from castor oil have higher thermal stability than conventional polyurethane adhesives. As a result of its widespread availability, possible biodegradability, and low cost, castor oil-based adhesives are made of polyurethane.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the polyurethane adhesives market –



• Increasing Relevance of Electrically Conductive Polyurethane Adhesive

• Bio-Based Polyols in Polyurethane Adhesive

• Polyurethane Adhesive Derived from Castor Oil

• Suitable for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

• Increasing Use of Hot Melt Adhesives

• Increasing Use of Polyurethane Adhesives in Packaging Industry



POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET SEGMENTS



The polyurethane adhesives market is segmented based on-



• Component

• Resin Type

• Distribution channel

• Application

• Technology

• Geography



POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET SEGMENTATION

• One-part polyurethane adhesive has wide application in the construction and automotive sector. These adhesives offer better flexibility, impact resistance, adhesion properties, and high abrasion resistance. They have a higher market share than two-part adhesives in the polyurethane resins market.

• Polyurethane thermoset adhesive provides several advantages that make it suitable for a wide variety of substrates. They possess strong impact resistance and strong adhesive properties for bonding composite structures and metallic components in the aerospace sector. They are also waterproof, making them ideal for a variety of outdoor applications such as building and construction.



Market segmentation by Components



• One Part

• Two Part



Market segmentation by Resin Type



• Thermoset

• Thermoplastic



Market segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Offline

• Online



Market segmentation by Application



• Automobile Industry

• Building & Construction

• Packaging

• Footwear

• DIY

• Aerospace

• Wind Turbine

• Others



Market segmentation by Technology



• Solvent-Based

• Water-Based

• Hot-Melt

• Pressure-Sensitive

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK



• APAC: Growing population and disposable income in China, India, and Indonesia have fuelled residential housing growth in the APAC region. Because of its enormous population and quick migration to online shopping, Asia-Pacific (APAC) has had the highest stake in the retail e-commerce packaging industry till now. Thus, the market demand will propel as online sales mean more packaging. APAC has emerged as the leading consumer of adhesives and sealants market owing to the rising population, developing economies, and increasing pace of urbanization.



Market segmentation by Geography



APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Indonesia

• South Korea

Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Russia

North America

• US

• Canada

Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

Middle East & Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• South Africa



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key polyurethane adhesives (PU) market players are 3M, Arkema, Avery Dennison, H.B. Fuller, and Henkel.

• The industry is likely to explore mergers and acquisitions strategies to expand into a new market or collaborate for new product development.



Key Vendors



• 3M

• Arkema

• Avery Dennison

• H.B. Fuller

• Henkel



Other Prominent Vendors



• Beardow Adams

• DOW

• Dymax

• Franklin International

• Huntsman

• ITW Performance Polymers

• Jowat

• Pidilite Industries

• Sika

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Delo

• Eastman

• Berry Global

• Masterbond

• Permabond

• Parson Adhesive

• Mapei

• Anabond

• Lintec

• Scott Bader



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. What is the size and share of the polyurethane adhesive market?

2. What are the segments discussed in the global polyurethane adhesive market?

3. What are the factors driving the polyurethane adhesive market?

4. Who are the key players in the polyurethane adhesive (PU) market?

5. Which region has the highest share in the polyurethane adhesive market?

