The nanofiltration membranes market was valued at around USD 685 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 974 million by 2026

NANOFILTRATION MEMBRANES MARKET OVERVIEW



An increase in the disposable income of individuals and a high standard of living in developed and emerging countries is increasing the demand for food and beverages, thus driving the demand for nanofiltration membranes. For efficient sewage treatment to nanofiltration membrane technology is used. Rapid industrialization and the enactment of favorable government policies to improve existing wastewater treatment plants with NF membrane technology are also boosting the market growth.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• With increasing production from power plants, the emission to water bodies is also required to be under control. In this case, the NF membrane system gets installed, and thus the market will propel.

• WHO has established international guidelines for drinking water for all countries. These regulations by different governments on water sanitation are expected to drive the NF membranes market in the forecast period.

• NF membranes have replaced reverse osmosis (RO) membranes in numerous applications owing to their features of lower energy consumption and higher flux rate.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the nanofiltration membranes market-

• Opportunity in the dairy industry

• Rapid Urbanization

• Increased adoption of wastewater treatment and water purification

• The rise in demand for concentration food and beverages

• Stringent rules & regulations



NANOFILTRATION MEMBERANES MARKET SEGMENTS



This research report contains detailed segmentation by-

• Type

• Membrane type

• Application

• Geography



NANOFILTRATION MEMBERANES MARKET SEGMENTATION

• The pharmaceutical & biomedical segment will witness an absolute growth of more than 40% in revenue in the forecast period. Various pharmaceutical companies are also considering methods to reduce their waste discharge and have adopted NF membrane technology.

• Inorganic membranes are more permeable, selective, as well as endure more extreme conditions than polymeric membranes. Therefore, to make inorganic completely competitive, their cost price should be bifurcated by improving processes, the introduction of speedy production methods, and probable amalgamation in hybrid polymeric structures.



Market segmentation by Type



• Polymeric

• Inorganic

• Hybrid



Market segmentation by Membrane Type



• Tubular Membrane

• Flat Sheet Membrane

• Spiral-Wound Membrane

• Hollow-Fiber Membrane



Market segmentation by Application



• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Food & Beverage

• Pharmaceutical & Biomedical

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• North America: The North America region is the largest market in NF membranes. This growth is attributed to rising investments in R&D for enhanced technologies and the increasing demand for wastewater treatment systems in the region.



Market segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Russia

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• Middle East & Africa

o GCC

o South Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• The key vendors in the nanofiltration membranes market are Alfa Laval, Nitto Denko Corporation, Toray Industries, Koch Separation Solutions, Applied Membranes.

• In 2020, Koch Separation Solutions collaborated with Waste 3R Engineering & Solutions. The partnership aims to endorse the company’s advanced separation technologies for industrial water and wastewater projects in Bangladesh and help attain reuse and recycling using the company’s membrane products and system.



Key Vendors



• Alfa Laval

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• Toray Industries

• Koch Separation Solutions

• Applied Membranes



Other Prominent Vendors



• Danaher

• SUNUP

• DuPont

• Synder Filtration

• NX Filtration

• RisingSun Membrane Technology

• SUEZ

• Novasep

• Inopor

• GEA

• SPX FLOW

• MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions

• MEMBRANIUM

• AXEON Water Technologies

• Hunan Keensen Technology

• Osmotech Membranes

• VONTRON MEMBRANE TECHNOLOGY

• SnowPure

• Cerahelix

• Pure Aqua



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the nanofiltration membrane market?

2. What are the latest trends in the global nanofiltration membrane market?

3. Who are the key players in the global nanofiltration membrane industry?

4. Which segment accounted for the largest share in the nanofiltration membrane market?

5. What are the factors driving the growth of the nanofiltration membrane market?

