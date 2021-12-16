The industrial degreaser market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% during the period 2021–2026

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Degreaser Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190262/?utm_source=GNW

33% during the period 2021–2026.



The growing end-user industry such as automotive, marine & defense, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, and agriculture industries is expected to support industrial degreaser’s market growth. The market is moving towards more environment-friendly and zero to low VOCs in products, determining market leadership in a competitive scenario. The solvent-based cleaning agent is gaining popularity owing to its usage of removing unwanted materials from motors or machines and increasing the shelf life of these materials. End-users widely adopt these cleaning products due to new technologies in the industry cleaning services market. The cheap labor and easily accessible raw materials are shifting automotive manufacturers such as Chevrolet, Audi, Volvo, and others to establish their plants in the APAC region, driving the market for industrial degreasers.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the industrial degreaser market during the forecast period:

• Growing Industrialization in Emerging Economy

• Rising Automotive Production and Sale

• Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Products

• Supporting Government Regulations



The study considers the present scenario of the industrial degreaser market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



INDUSTRIAL DEGREASER MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by

• Type

• Grade

• Application

• Geography



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• The water-based segment will witness incremental growth of USD 3,914.09 million by 2026. In North America and Europe, the limitation of VOCs content products is increasing the development of water-based cleaning solvents products in the region. The global water-based market is growing at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period. The water-based solutions are safer and more environment-friendly choice, thereby fueling the growth of the industrial cleaning services market.



• The global liquid-based industrial degreaser market is expected to reach USD 9,100.94 million by 2026. The liquid-based degreaser is the largest market worldwide. The liquid-based solutions are safe and can be handled easily. The demand for liquid-based products will be high in the forecast period.



• In 2020, the global industrial degreaser market by manufacturing industry was valued at USD 4,225.24 million. With the rapid change in the business environment and advancement in technology, the manufacturer is investing in automation of the manufacturing process. The growing manufacturing industry across the globe is supporting the growth of industrial degreaser. The Asian market, especially China, is the largest manufacturing industry, which is further expected to boost the demand for industrial cleaning products.



• The US is the world’s largest market for degreaser, and it is driven by a high degree of automation. The US shares a significant contribution to the North American industrial degreaser market. The rising of the pharmaceutical industry across the country is driving the growth of the industry. The increasing government regulations in North America support increased demand for degreasers and other cleaning products. The degreaser market in North America will grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Type

• Water-Based

• Solvent-Based



Segmentation by Grade

• Liquid-Based

• Petroleum Based

• Bio-Based

• Others



Segmentation by Application

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

• Pharmaceutical

• Aviation

• Others



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



BASF, Dow Chemical, Evonik Industries, 3M are the major vendors in the global industrial degreaser industry. The rapid change in market dynamics regarding product innovation and advancement is acting as a catalyst to intensify the competition among existing players in the industry. Vendors are expected to develop new technologies and remain abreast with upcoming innovations to have a competitive advantage over other vendors. Sustainability is the critical strategic approach in giving a competitive edge.



Key Company Profiles

• BASF

• Dow Chemical Company

• Evonik Industries

• 3M

• Valvoline Inc



Other Prominent Vendors

• Superior Industries Inc.

• CarrollCLEAN

• Callington Heaven

• Betco

• Superior Industries Inc

• Baron Blakeslee

• Stepan Company

• The Claire Manufacturing Company

• NGCT

• Abro Industries Inc

• BG Products Inc

• Auto Industrial Marine Chemicals Inc

• Elevance Renewable Science

• Radiator Specialty Company

• Superior Industries Inc

• Consolidated System Pte Ltd:

• Superior Industries Inc

• Ravcor Cleaning Solutions

• Avmor Ltd

• Oil Technics Limited

• W. Chesterton Company



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the Industrial Degreaser Market?

2. What are the different types of Degreasers?

3. What are the latest market opportunities and trends for the Industrial Degreasers?

4. What are the various applications/sectors where Industrial Degreaser is used?

5. Who are the top key players in the Industrial degreaser market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190262/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________