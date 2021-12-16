Outlook on the Foodservice US Market to 2026 - Key Drivers and Challenges

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Foodservice Market, By Type QSR (Quick Service Restaurants), Dining Service (Hotels, Restaurants), PBCL (Pubs, Bars, Cafe and Lounges), and Others), By Ownership, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Foodservice Market was valued around $521 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% in the coming years to reach around $660 billion by the end of 2026. The constant change in consumer tastes, increasing innovation in existing services, rapid urbanization, attractive packaging of the food offered, hectic lifestyle, changing routine, and availability of different flavors are some of the trends that are expected to drive the market's growth through 2026.



The foodservice sector is currently focused on the study and production of functional and sustainable food items, rather than only tastes. Some of the major expectations by the customers include preference for organic and specific diets, more nutritious snacks within their meals, and the offered product must be "real" and fresh (not processed). These alternatives simply acknowledge the existence of what is feasible in terms of providing quick, convenient, and appealing options to meet rising customer demand.



The United States Foodservice Market is segmented into type, ownership, region, and company. In terms of ownership, the United States Foodservice Market is segmented into chained outlets and independent outlets. Among them, the chained outlet has dominated the United States Foodservice Market with a market share of around 58% in the year 2020 as most of the chained outlets are operating in the form of the quick-service restaurants and it is the quick-service restaurant that holds the largest portion of the market.



In terms of region, the United States Foodservice Market is categorized into South, West, North-East, and Mid-West. Within the United States, the South region captures the largest market share due to increased population and large number of restaurants and cafes found in this region. In the year 2019, the number of jobs in restaurant and foodservice sector in the United States reached approximately two million in California alone. Waiters and waitresses accounted for the biggest share of employment in the US foodservice industry as of 2019, while private cooks accounted for the smallest share. Also, the South region is expected capture almost 32% of the total market share in the United States Foodservice Market in the estimated year 2026, followed by the Mid-West region.



In the year 2020, United States held the largest market share in foodservice industry and is expected to maintain its dominance in the foodservice market in the forecast year considering GDP (Gross Domestic Products) and the food consumption pattern. One of the major factors responsible for the growth of foodservice industry is immigration which has resulted in the fusion of cuisine in the American culture. The large varieties of food offered in the American restaurants is anticipated to boost the United States Foodservice Market.



Foodservice market has become an attractive destination for investment. Hence, several large multinational companies are entering into this market. Some of the major companies operating in the market are Performance Food Group Company, Compass Group USA, Inc., McDonald's USA, LLC, Aramark Corporation, Sodexo, Inc., YUM! BRANDS, INC. (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell), Starbucks Corporation, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Domino's Pizza, Inc., and HMSHOST CORP. (USA). The United States Foodservice Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many local and international players.

