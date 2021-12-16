The home care ingredients market size was valued at USD 22,982.50 million in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Home Care Ingredients Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190261/?utm_source=GNW

50 million in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period



HOME CARE INGREDIENTS MARKET OVERVIEW



The growth of the market is attributed to rising living standards, growing disposable income, rapid urbanization, and substantial investment by the government. Moreover, the home care industry is governed by regulatory agencies, with increasing demand for cleaning products from natural ingredients, all of which drive the growth of the global home care ingredients market. COVID 19 also positively impacted the home care ingredient industry. In addition, the pandemic has drastically changed the perception of hygiene and cleanliness among people. These days where infectious diseases have become highly prevalent, consumers are developing cleaning as a practice to maintain health and hygiene.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• Consumers are now seeking fundamental solutions from brands that are both safe for them as well as the environment. Personal care products which encompass harmful chemicals and have side effects are increasingly being avoided. This is driving demand in the global personal care ingredients market.

• India is an evolving market for most international and local investors due to favorable government regulations, increasing purchasing power, etc. All this has enabled the customers to purchase premium cleaning home care products.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the home care ingredients market-



• Growing Demand for Organic & Sustainable Ingredient for Cleaning Products

• High Consumption Base in APAC

• Growing Demand for Multifunctional Ingredient

• Rising Health & Hygiene Awareness Among Consumers

• Increasing Penetration of Digitisation in Home Care Ingredient

• Phosphate-Free Formulation is Gaining Momentum



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present home care ingredients market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



HOME CARE INGREDIENTS MARKET SEGMENTS



The home care ingredients market report includes a detailed segmentation by-

• Ingredients

• Distribution Channel

• End-Use

• Geography



HOME CARE INGREDIENTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

• Within the home care ingredients market, a surfactant is a dominating product, accounting for more than 70% of the market share in 2020. With the increasing demand for high-quality and skin-friendly products, the demand for bio-based surfactants such as detergents, soap, and other cleaning products is increasing.

• Online sales are growing at a considerable rate and although a small contributor to the overall market revenue today, it is expected to become a significant one over the coming years, owing to the huge digital transformation stepping in all around the world. Manufacturers are launching their products online on e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Alibaba, and many others from every individual purchasing can be attracted.



Market segmentation by Ingredients



• Surfactant

• Polymer

• Enzyme

• Fragrance

• Others



Market segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Online

• Offline



Market segmentation by End-Use



• Laundry Care

• Dish Wash

• Hard Surface Cleaner

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• North America: After the pause that COVID-19 caused in infrastructure projects in the region, all projects residential and non-residential have finally resumed. The demand for greenhouse and government investment for the construction of non-residential projects is expected to boost the demand for home care products.

• APAC: APAC accounts for the largest market for home care ingredients with China, India, and Japan being the major revenue generator. In India, the “Make in India” initiative and the recently launched campaign “Vocal for Local” are expected to add momentum to the emergence of the country as a leading market for home care ingredients.



Market segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Indonesia

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key vendors in-home care ingredients market are BASF group, DOW, Evonik Industries, Clariant, and Arkema.



Key Vendors



• BASF

• DOW

• Evonik Industries

• Clariant

• Arkema



Other Prominent Vendors



• Angus Chemical Company

• Lonza

• The Lubrizol Corporation

• Solvay

• Croda International Plc

• Huntsman International

• Univar Solutions

• Ashland

• Nouryon

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Innospec

• Stepan Company

• Corbion

• Oxiteno

• Galaxy Surfactants

• Givaudan

• Colonial Chemical

• Alzo International

• Aarti Surfactants



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the global home care ingredients market?

2. Who are the key players in the home care ingredients industry?

3. What are the latest trends in the global home care ingredients market?

4. Who are the end-users of the home care ingredients industry?

5. Which region has the highest share in the global home care ingredients industry?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190261/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________