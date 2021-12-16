The healthcare cybersecurity market was valued at USD 9.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 24.1 billion by 2026

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Cybersecurity Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190260/?utm_source=GNW

1 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.70%.



HEALTHCARE CYBERSECURITY MARKET OVERVIEW



The Healthcare sector is experiencing a paradigm shift due to many factors. New models of care are evolving, the focus is shifting from illness to wellness, and costs continue to climb amid growing demand for personalized, long-term care and the need for patients to participate in care management. The major factors propelling the growth of the global healthcare cybersecurity market are the increasing use of technology, the growing data privacy issues, and the growing acceptance of cybersecurity in emerging economies. Collaboration between private and public sectors to strengthen cybersecurity is also a factor driving the demand in the healthcare cybersecurity market.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the healthcare cybersecurity market-



• Significant Investments by Public & Private Players

• The growing use of Digital Platforms for Telehealth Consultation

• Increasing Partnerships & Collaborations

• Rising Data Privacy Issues due to the Shift Towards Digitalization

• Increased Data in Healthcare

• Growing Acceptance & Technological Advancements



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• On the mergers and acquisitions side in the global cybersecurity industry 9 deals dominated by USD 1 billion, including McAfee’s USD 4 billion acquisition by STG, Auth0’s USD 6.4 billion acquisition by Okta, and Proofpoint’s USD 12.3 billion acquisition by Thoma Bravo.

• Collaboration between public and private sectors in cybersecurity matters seems unavoidable, especially when considering the private sector, in general, owns and operates a large part of a country’s infrastructure. For instance, in 2017, the public-private partnership Cyber NYC was introduced.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present healthcare cybersecurity market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



HEALTHCARE CYBERSECURITY MARKET SEGMENTS



The healthcare cybersecurity market report includes a detailed segmentation by:



• Threat Type

• Security Type

• Deployment Type

• End-user

• Geography



HEALTHCARE CYBERSECURITY MARKET SEGMENTATION

• With the increased adoption of bringing your own device (BYOD) policies in the healthcare industry, organizations are required to improve their efforts to protect healthcare data from phishing.

• Outdated infrastructure security can lead to cybersecurity vulnerabilities like patch management, configuration management, failures in access controls, encryption of data, and website security. This is driving the demand for network security in the healthcare cyber security market.



Segmentation by Threat Type

• Malware

o Ransomware

o Virus

o Others

• Phishing

• Others

• Denial of Service



Segmentation by Security Type

• Network Security

• Application Security

• Others

• Cloud Security

• Critical Infrastructure Security



Segmentation by Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud-Based



Segmentation by End-user

• Pharma & Biotech Companies

• Payers

• Healthcare Facilities

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• North America: In 2020, the number of hacking incidents reported in healthcare climbed, jumping to 42%. This is one factor that drove market demand in recent times in the US healthcare cybersecurity market. During the pandemic, cyber-crimes were enhanced as cybercriminals took advantage of the crisis which caused immense disruption to the healthcare sector at that time when it was facing massive patient care demands.

• Europe: In April 2018, the European Commission (EC) announced a conclusive communication that involved a complete overview of previous actions taken to promote the digitalization of health and several commitments to drive digital transformation in the region. This will drive the growth of cybersecurity companies in the region.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o Japan

o China

o South Korea

o India

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key players in the healthcare cybersecurity market are Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), McAfee Corp, Inc, and Palo Alto Networks.

• The adoption of IoT, application security, application of AI, and machine learning is helping the vendors to improve their delivery of cybersecurity solutions.

• Many companies adopt inorganic ways of growth like acquisitions. For instance, recently McAfee successfully acquired TunnelBear which is a consumer VPN provider, and Skyhigh which is a leader in cloud access security broker (“CASB”).



Key Vendors



• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• McAfee Corp

• Palo Alto Networks



Other Prominent Vendors



• Armis

• Bitglass Inc

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

• ClearDATA

• CrowdStrike

• CybelAngel

• CyberMDX

• Cylera

• Cynerio

• FireEye

• Fortified Health Security

• Imperva

• Irdeto

• Juniper Networks Inc

• Kaspersky

• LogRhythm

• MedCrypt

• Medigate

• Meditology Services

• Ostendio

• Protenus

• Sensato Cybersecurity Solutions

• Trend Micro Inc



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. What is the market size and share of the global healthcare cybersecurity market?

2. What are the major factors driving the demand for healthcare cybersecurity services?

3. What are the segments covered in the healthcare cybersecurity market?

4. Which region has the highest growth rate in the healthcare cybersecurity industry?

5. Who are the top players in the healthcare cybersecurity market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190260/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________