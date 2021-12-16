GPS Capital Markets Opens Lithuania Office

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, Inc. (www.gpsfx.com), a leading Fintech firm offering foreign exchange services, today announced the expansion globally with a new international office in Vilnius, Lithuania.



GPS Capital Markets Europe, UAB will start payments and foreign exchange operations from the new Vilnius office. GPS is pleased to capitalize on its growth in the EU, with the opening of the new office. “We are excited to start operations from our Vilnius office and be able to offer tailored FX and international operations solutions for local corporates and our clients in other EU counties,” said Julius Juodele, Sales Director. “Competition in the Lithuania FX market is quite low compared to Western FX markets and therefore, we see many opportunities to help companies here to get the best service and save money while managing their international operations.”

“The opening of GPS’ Vilnius Lithuania office is an important step towards realizing our global footprint with all of our FX products and service offerings. The new Vilnius office not only allows us to efficiently serve our current EU clientele, it will also provide us the ability to expand and grow our FX services into new countries and territories,” said Brandon Parke, President and CEO at GPS Capital Markets.

ABOUT GPS CAPITAL MARKETS, INC.:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, Inc. provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risks and execute foreign currency transactions through one unified platform. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom. Learn more at www.gpsfx.com.

