American Oncology Network Physicians Research is Well Represented at the ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition

Fort Myers, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is pleased to announce that eight research studies co-authored by AON physicians were presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, held December 11-14, 2021.

Abstracts submitted for oral and poster presentations at the ASH annual meeting represent important, novel research in the field and are considered the best of the thousands of abstracts submitted. Typically, more than 5,000 scientific abstracts are submitted each year and more than 3,000 are accepted for oral and poster presentations through an extensive peer review process.

The following AON physician investigators presented their research results during poster discussions and/or presentations.

Dr. Ruemu E. Birhiray of Hematology Oncology of Indiana, who served as co-author of a study titled an Extended Characterization of Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma (NDMM) Patients with In-Class Transition (iCT) from Parenteral Bortezomib to Oral Ixazomib Proteasome Inhibitor (PI) Therapy in the Community-Based United States (US) MM-6 Study: Updated Efficacy and Safety, and Reasons for Premature Discontinuation (Abstract # 2726)

Dr. Ralph V. Boccia of The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, who served as co-author of several studies titled a Phase 1b/2 Study of the First-in-Class SUMO-Activating Enzyme Inhibitor TAK-981 in Combination with Monoclonal Antibodies in Patients with Triple-Class Refractory Multiple Myeloma (Abstract # 2742) and the Efficacy and Safety of Ruxolitinib and Steroids for Treating Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma (Abstract # 2727)

Dr. Arvind Chaudhry of Summit Cancer Centers, who presented and served as co-author of several studies titled the Efficacy and Safety of the BTK Inhibitor MK-1026 in Patients with Hematologic Malignancies: Phase 2 Study (Abstract # 3737) and a Phase 2 Study of Zanubrutinib in BTK Inhibitor – Intolerant Patients with Relapsed / Refractory B-Cell Malignancies (Abstract # 1410)

Dr. Christopher Chay of Messino Cancer Centers, who served as co-author of a study titled BRUIN MCL-321: A Phase 3 Open-Label, Randomized Study of Pirtobrutinib Versus Investigator Choice of BTK Inhibitor in Patients with Previously Treated, BTK Inhibitor Naïve Mantle Cell Lymphoma (Trial in Progress) (Abstract # 2422)

Dr. Victor M. Priego of The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, who served as co-author of several studies titled A Phase 1a/b Dose Escalation Study of the Mutation Agnostic BTK/FLT3 Inhibitor Luxeptinib (CG-806) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Malignancies (Abstract # 1355) and Rusfertide (PTG-300), a Hepcidin Mimetic, Maintains Liver Iron Concentration in the Absence of Phlebotomies in Patients with Hereditary Hemochromatosis (Abstract # 943)

AON CEO Todd Schonherz said, “The physicians within our network are dedicated to bringing innovative treatment options to patients, close to home. To have eight AON physicians’ research studies being shared at this prestigious program confirms that our physicians are not only uniting in collaboration, they’re at the forefront of new discoveries and findings that will expand and improve blood disease treatment options for every patient.”

