NeuroPace to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy, today announced that Mike Favet, CEO, Rebecca Kuhn, CFO and VP of Finance and Administration, and Irina Ridley, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary will present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022, at 8:15 am Pacific Time / 11:15am Eastern Time.



A live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://www.neuropace.com. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients suffering from drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Investor Contact:

Gilmartin Group

Matt Bacso, CFA

investors@neuropace.com