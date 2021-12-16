Update on the Phase 4 Confirmatory Study of ADUHELM®

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) and Eisai Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) today provided an important update on the continuing progress of the Phase 4 post-marketing confirmatory study of ADUHELM® (aducanumab-avwa) 100 mg/mL injection for intravenous use in Alzheimer’s disease.



The companies anticipate submitting the final protocol for review to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2022, with the initiation of patient screening in May 2022. The study is a post-marketing requirement of the FDA’s accelerated approval and will be a global, placebo-controlled trial, aiming to enroll more than 1,300 early Alzheimer’s disease patients, with a primary clinical endpoint at 18 months after treatment initiation. Based on enrollment rates from the previous Phase 3 trials with ADUHELM, the primary completion date is expected to be approximately four years after the study begins. The trial will also include a long-term extension to collect longer-term treatment data for up to 48 months.

“We are delivering on our commitment to accelerate the timelines with the goal to complete the confirmatory study well ahead of schedule,” said Priya Singhal M.D., M.P.H., Head of Global Safety & Regulatory Sciences and interim Head of Research & Development at Biogen. “Together with EMBARK, Biogen’s redosing study, and the ICARE AD study, we aim to provide data from real-world practice and clinical trials to further inform patient and physician decisions about treatment.”

“I am very encouraged by this update and Biogen’s and Eisai’s goal to complete the trial in four years after its initiation, approximately half of the time that the FDA provided as part of the accelerated approval,” said Marwan Sabbagh, M.D., FAAN, Professor of Neurology, Alzheimer's and Memory Disorders Division, Barrow Neurological Institute. “This is a significant commitment from the companies. It takes time to execute a complex, global trial of this nature, so I am pleased to see the high level of priority being afforded to this study.”

The companies will continue to work with FDA, external stakeholders and regulators in other geographies on the study design.

About ADUHELM® (aducanumab-avwa) injection 100 mg/mL solution for intravenous use

In the United States, ADUHELM is indicated for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Treatment with ADUHELM should be initiated in patients with mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage of disease, the population in which treatment was initiated in clinical trials. There are no safety or effectiveness data on initiating treatment at earlier or later stages of the disease than were studied. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on reduction in amyloid beta plaques observed in patients treated with ADUHELM. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s).

ADUHELM is a monoclonal antibody directed against amyloid beta. The accumulation of amyloid beta plaques in the brain is a defining pathophysiological feature of Alzheimer’s disease. The accelerated approval of ADUHELM in the United States has been granted based on data from clinical trials showing the effect of ADUHELM on reducing amyloid beta plaques, a surrogate biomarker that is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit, in this case a reduction in clinical decline.

ADUHELM can cause serious side effects including: Amyloid Related Imaging Abnormalities or “ARIA”. ARIA is a common side effect that does not usually cause any symptoms but can be serious. Although most people do not have symptoms, some people may have symptoms such as: headache, confusion, dizziness, vision changes and nausea. The patient’s healthcare provider will do magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans before and during treatment with ADUHELM to check for ARIA. ADUHELM can also cause serious allergic reactions. The most common side effects of ADUHELM include: swelling in areas of the brain, with or without small spots of bleeding in the brain or on the surface of the brain (ARIA); headache; and fall. Patients should call their healthcare provider for medical advice about side effects.

As of October 2017, Biogen and Eisai Co., Ltd. are collaborating on the global co-development and co-promotion of aducanumab.

