Intema congratulates Parabellum Esports on latest win

English French

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF) is excited to provide an update on Parabellum Media Inc. (“Parabellum”), owner of Parabellum Esports and Northern Shield Academy. Intema recently signed a letter of intent to acquire Parabellum (see press release dated December 8, 2021 ).



On December 12, 2021, Parabellum Esports won a very significant promotion match to earn a spot in the highly coveted Rainbow Six North American Pro League. The team is planning to move to Las Vegas to begin training for the 2022 season. They will be joined by some of the biggest esports teams in the world, including Astralis, TSM and Spacestation Gaming.

The 2021 North American League saw nine teams compete for over US$400,000 in prizing plus the chance to compete at the Six Invitational, which has a prize pool of US$3,000,000. The league is played on Local Area Network (LAN) in Las Vegas, which will continue to be the case throughout the 2022 season.

“We are gearing up to build a championship company and it’s only fitting that our competitive esports team is already picking up major accolades,” said Laurent Benezra, President and CEO of Intema.

Rainbow Six Esports continues to see major growth in 2021. It is ranked in the top 10 most-played PC games based on monthly users and in the top 10 in earnings for competitive play.1

“We are tremendously proud of our team and its accomplishment in getting into the pro league. But we aren’t here for participation trophies, we’re here for championships, and that’s exactly what we intend to bring home,” said Ben Feferman, CEO of Amuka Esports, the parent company of Parabellum Esports.

The Parabellum Esports team was founded and managed by Chris Lamarucciola. The 4/5 Canadian roster includes P3NGU1N, Eskaa, SpiriTz, KoolAid and Melted. Parabellum has already won over US$100,000 in 2021, which includes two North American Challenger League Stage wins and a top 12 finish at the 2021 Six Invitational in Paris. The team’s next match will be in January 2022, as it is one of four teams to compete for the last spot in the Six Invitational, which will take place February 8-10, 2022, at Place Bell in Montreal.

1 Source: https://www.esportsearnings.com/games

About Parabellum Esports

Founded in 2020, Parabellum is a Canadian Professional Esports Organization from Toronto that competes in titles such as Rainbow 6, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, CSGO and iRacing. We also have a full content team with content creators and streamers from all over North America. Parabellum also runs Northern Shield Academy, which gives amateur players coaching, mentorships and paths to move their esports career forward. For more information, visit www.parabellumesports.com .

About Intema

Intema Solutions Inc. is the world’s emerging leader in the esports and iGaming industry. Our mission is to bring the excitement of esports betting to the entire world through fully licensed, secure online platforms. Our ecosystem consists of subsidiaries in esports, iGaming, product branding, digital advertising and marketing campaign design that are all complementary drivers of our future revenue growth. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.ca .

Contact

Laurent Benezra

President and CEO

514-861-1881

info@intema.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Private Placement; the expected development of the Corporation’s business and projects; execution of the Corporation’s vision and growth strategy; sources and availability of financing for the Corporation’s projects; and future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements, are forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon what management of the Corporation believes are reasonable assumptions, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-Looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things, statements relating to the terms of the Private Placement and the terms of the Proposed Transaction; Intema’s future outlook and anticipated events or results; and the completion of the Private Placement and the Proposed Transaction. Actual future results may differ materially. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Corporation’s statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of the Corporation’s control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the Private Placement and the Proposed Transaction, including: that the Corporation’s assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; general adverse market conditions and competition; the inability to finance operations and/or obtain any future strategic investment necessary to implement new technologies; the inability to build a sustainable, conscientious company with a stronger presence online through new products in esports and gaming; the inability to obtain, or maintain, gaming license(s); and that market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively affect the outcome of the business or operations of the Corporation, including its results and financial condition. Except as required by securities law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5bc4fc4-e673-49b7-80f7-f2c60152abbd