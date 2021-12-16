GameOn CEO Gives Q4 Corporate Update: Key Investments, New Customers & NFT Games

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a leading game technology provider to media, sports and entertainment companies, wrapped up 2021 with its most significant milestones to-date. Q3 was anchored by two strategic investments, multiple new revenue-generating customer agreements, and a roadmap towards becoming a leader in NFT games.



On November 30, Brand Capital International , the investment arm of India’s largest media conglomerate, The Times Group, agreed to invest up to US$6 million in GameOn over three years, while providing resources to strategically drive the company further into the Indian market. Times Internet is the parent company of GameOn customer MX Player, an Indian entertainment super app which recently surpassed 1 billion downloads. The MX Cricket Predictor, powered by GameOn’s proprietary technology, is on track to surpass 10 million predictions in just two months.

On December 2, Polygon ( $MATIC ), a pioneering blockchain that has onboarded millions to the Web3 ecosystem, agreed to non-dilutive funding for 50% of GameOn’s ongoing product development costs in the NFT games space. Polygon recently committed USD$100 million to projects leading the transition to Web3. Investments include DraftKings , DeFine and now GameOn. MATIC, the native cryptocurrency of Polygon, recently outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum.

“These investments represent a watershed moment for GameOn,” said GameOn CEO Matt Bailey. “A moment when a small, relatively unknown company became backed by India’s largest media conglomerate and a leading blockchain with a US$20 billion market cap. This is strong validation of the mission, products and committed team that fuel our business each day.”

During the quarter, GameOn also signed several new revenue-generating customer agreements including NFT collection Chibi Dinos , Kevin Garnett-backed Gaming Society and an additional three projects with existing customer MX Player. The Company also announced its intent to acquire fantasy company FanClash, expected to finalize in Q1 of next year.

“2022 is set up to be the year of scaling customers and revenue, with all the right people and resources in place” said Bailey. “If you’ve followed us since our listing on the CSE, you’ll know we execute on what we say. We expect the next 12-24 months to be no different. The first inning is over. Batter up for the second, now with the likes of Times Internet and Polygon on-deck.”

The GameOn team wishes shareholders, friends and their families a very happy holiday season.



ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) powers the biggest sports, media and entertainment companies with the most innovative white label game technologies. GameOn provides broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, sportsbooks and NFT projects with white label prediction games, fantasy games and NFT-based games. Since completing the Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs Accelerator powered by Techstars in 2018, GameOn has secured revenue-generating partnerships with global companies including NBCUniversal, Bravo and MX Player.

GameOn has a dynamic and experienced management team led by CEO, Matt Bailey (Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center), Chief Product Officer, Santiago Jaramillo (Dapper Labs, NBA Top Shot, EA Sports) and VP of Partnerships, Ryan Nowack (Madison Square Garden, New York Knicks, New York Rangers), as well as its Directors, J Moses (Take-Two Interactive), Shafin Tejani (Victory Square Technologies), Liz Schimel (Apple, Comcast, Meredith) and Carey Dillen (YYOGA, FIFA, IOC).

