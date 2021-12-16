EV Battery Tech, IONiX Pro and Daymak Sign Sales, Distribution and Service Partnership

Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) (OTCQB: CRYBF) and IONiX Pro Battery Technologies Corp. (“IONiX Pro”) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a partnership agreement with Daymak Inc. (“Daymak”), pursuant to which Daymak will share its sales, distribution and service facilities with EV Battery Tech and IONiX Pro for sales, distribution and service of the home SmartWall product (the “SmartWall”).



The SmartWall, which has now sold out, will be distributed by Daymak across its dealer network will be one of the main products showcased at the Daymak event which was previously scheduled to be held at York University's Aviva Center. However, in response to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant and related changes to COVID-19 regulations, the event will now be livestreamed on Monday, December 20, 2021. To register for the event please sign up at https://daymakavvenire.com/spiritus-event/.

“The SmartWall stores energy, providing access to reserved power in outages or in case of an emergency. IONiX Pro’s cutting-edge technology will give customers the autonomy to power their homes on their own terms. Thanks to artificial intelligence powering ACDC’s patented BMS, the SmartWall will provide features no other home battery storage product can offer and will be able to be stacked to suit a household of any size, ” stated Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak.

Daymak has commenced plans to start showcasing the SmartWall at various locations in their dealer network from Toronto to Los Angeles to Rome. Daymak has a 60,000 square foot distribution facility and an excellent sales team. The Daymak team will work closely with EV Battery Tech and IONiX Pro and intends to immediately set up an office in Toronto completely devoted to the sale and distribution of IONiX Pro SmartWalls.

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

About Daymak Inc.

Daymak, Inc, founded in 2002 with headquarters in Toronto, is a pioneer in personal light electric vehicles (LEVs). Daymak has a world-class global distribution network including 150 dealers and big-box retailers like Walmart, Costco, and Best Buy. Daymak is the number one distributor and developer of LEVs in Canada with more than 100,000 vehicles sold, and is known for cutting-edge designs like the world's first fully wireless e-bike and Canada’s first solar-powered, off-road e-bike.

The Company’s Daymak Avvenire Series is a comprehensive line-up of ground-breaking personal mobility vehicles including everything from electric cars to electric flying vehicles, set for production starting in 2022. Daymak Ondata, Daymak’s patent-pending wireless charging technology, is a more compact, cost-effective and scalable solution than any other wireless charging technology available on the market today.

