December 16th 2021

Use of Photocatalysis in Copenhagen

Photocat informs that the political parties Radikale Venstre and Socialistisk Folkeparti in Copenhagen have proposed that the use of Photocatalysis should be extended to road restoration, areas around children daycare/kindergartens and schools. The proposal was approved unanimously by the members of the council. Link to proposal.

This is important and will mark a significant increase in the use of photocatalysis in Denmark. This decision will be important beyond Copenhagen says Henrik Sarfelt from Photocat. He expects that sales will increase to this market segment with a factor of at least 2 starting already in 2022 and sales were around 700 tDKK in 2021 in this market he said.

Photocat is very proud that our long-term professional relations with the City of Copenhagen can turn into endorsement and acknowledgement for the photocatalytic technology. The photocatalytic technology creates value for society as well as support our important contribution to UN SDG number 11 says Henrik Jensen, CTO Photocat.

Photocat expects that with the endorsement and acceptance of the Copenhagen Council is important. The health-related value coming from photocatalytic surfaces is significant in itself. Together with latest recommendations on NO 2 thresholds from WHO there is a strong urge for cities to deal with air quality.

About Photocat

