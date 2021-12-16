The healthcare claims management market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% during the period 2022–2027

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Healthcare Claims Management Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190259/?utm_source=GNW

THE HEALTHCARE CLAIMS MANAGEMENT MARKET INSIGHTS



• Artificial Intelligence (AI) has transformed various industries across the globe and radically can alter the healthcare field. With growing advancements in the healthcare industry, AI has become an efficient, faster, and inexpensive choice for healthcare claims management.

• Medical claims management is the organization, billing, filing, updating, and processing of medical claims related to diagnoses, treatment, and medication of patients. Medical billing is one of the areas in which healthcare uses automation to a large extent.

• Medical billing is one of the significant parameters in healthcare revenue cycle management. The medical billing and their respective coding help establish and categorize patient information that dictates the billing of Medicare and insurance companies.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Healthcare Claims Management market during the forecast period:



• AI-powered Smart Healthcare Claims Management

• Advancement of Automated Medical Billing and Management

• Upsurge in Private Health Insurance

• Growing Importance of Denials Management

• Linking Electronic Health Records & E-Prescription with Claims Management

• Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions



The report considers the present scenario of the global healthcare claims management market and its market dynamics for the period 2022?2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply side of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



THE HEALTHCARE CLAIMS MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by



• Component

• Type

• Delivery mode

• End-users

• Geography



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• A good medical claims management system must service existing products with added built-in flexibility for supporting products with new and unique features, including outpatient coverage or products with a savings component.

• The growing demand for claims management processing services is majorly from physicians and other healthcare providers. With the rise in physician visits, the number of medical claims increases, thereby, creating demand for the industry.



Market Segmentation by Component

• Software

• Services



Market Segmentation by Type

• Integrated

• Standalone



Market Segmentation by Delivery mode

• Web and cloud-based

• On-premises



Market Segmentation by End User

• Healthcare payers

• Healthcare providers



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• North America dominates the global healthcare claims management market with a rise in the number of patients with medical insurance, rise in patient volume, adoption of EHRs and e-prescribing services, the rising importance of denials management, increase in medical billing errors, rising government investments, and advancing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

• APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the global healthcare claims management market with growing awareness for medical claims and the rising cost of medical treatments.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Cerner acquired AbleVets LLC, a health IT engineering and consulting company specializing in cybersecurity, cloud, and system development solutions for federal organizations, to enhance resource capabilities and growth opportunities within its federal business.

• eClinicalWorks announced a collaboration with Humana, a leading health and well-being company; GuideWell, the parent to a family of forward-thinking companies focused on transforming healthcare.



Prominent Vendors



• Cerner

• McKesson Corporation

• UnitedHealth Group

• eClinicalWorks

• Cegedim



Other Prominent Vendors



• Advanced Billing

• AdvancedMD

• Allscripts Healthcare

• Athenahealth

• Availity

• Bizmatics

• Brightree

• CareCloud

• Clearwave

• Cognizant

• Comindware

• Conduent

• Conifer Health Solutions

• DataGenix

• eMD technologies

• Epic Systems Corporation

• Experian Information Solutions

• Flatworld Solutions

• GeBBS Healthcare Solutions

• Genpact

• Global Excel Management

• Healix

• IBM

• Kareo

• Majesco

• Manorama Infosolutions

• Milliman

• Modernizing Medicine

• Nextech Systems

• NXGN Management

• nThrive Revenue Systems

• Damar Software

• Oracle

• OSP Labs

• PayerFusion Holdings

• Pegasystems

• PLEXIS Healthcare Systems

• Proclaim

• Pulse Systems

• SS&C Technologies

• Quest Diagnostics

• RAM Technologies

• RXNT

• SequelMed

• SSI Group

• TotalMD

• Waystar



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the healthcare claims management market?

2. What is the growth rate of the healthcare claims management market?

3. What are the factors driving the healthcare claims management market?

4. Who are the key players in the healthcare claims management market?

5. Which region accounted for the largest healthcare claims management market share?

