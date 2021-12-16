The demulsifier market was valued at USD 2.29 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2026

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Demulsifier Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190257/?utm_source=GNW

9 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.02%.



DEMULSIFIER MARKET INSIGHTS



COVID-19 had an adverse effect on the demulsifiers industry. This was mainly due to the heavy disruption of the oil & gas industry across the globe. However, with the upliftment in lockdown & trade restrictors, permission for production activities coupled with the development of a vaccine is aiding the production of crude oil across the globe. This is, in turn, propelling the demand in the demulsifier industry. Moreover, the increasing number of oil discoveries and mature oil fields are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the vendors.



The following factors will contribute to the growth of the demulsifier market-



• Escalating demand from increasing production of crude oil

• Soaring Automotive Production

• Soaring demand for organic demulsifier

• High demand for environment-friendly demulsifier



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• Government regulation to preserve the aquatic life and the ecosystem is stimulating the demand for green demulsifiers across the world, thus preventing the growth of chemical demulsifiers. Thus, there is a trend of eco-friendly demulsifier products.

• The Middle East & Africa dominated the oil-soluble market in 2020 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the huge crude oil production carried in Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and UAE, among others.



DEMULSIFIER MARKET SEGMENTS



The demulsifier market reports have the following segments

• Type

• End-Use

• Geography



DEMULSIFIER MARKET SEGMENTATION

• In terms of revenue, the oil soluble segment accounted for the largest share in the demulsifier market and was valued at USD 1,893.98 million in 2020. The driving force for the fastest-growing segment is that the oil-soluble demulsifier is very much effective in separating the water in oil emulsion, as water is in the dispersed phase and oil is in the continuous phase.

• The water-soluble demulsifier market is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 89.38 million by 2026 because it is non-toxic, available at a cheaper rate, and requires no specific safety measures to handle the material.



Market Segmentation by Type

• Oil Soluble

• Water Soluble



Market Segmentation by End-Use

• Crude Oil

• Petrol Refining

• Lubricants

• Oil Sludge Treatment

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• Europe: Germany has always been considered a thought leader in the global automotive industry. Thus, the automobile sector is one of the key sectors in the country, contributing more than 20% to the country’s revenue. This will drive demulsifier market growth during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Iraq

o Iran

o Kuwait

o UAE

• APAC

o China

o India

o Malaysia

o Thailand

• Europe

o Russia

o Norway

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Venezuela



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• The key vendors in the demulsifier industry are BASF SE, Baker Hughes, Evonik Industries, Clariant, and DOW Chemical Company.



KEY VENDORS

• BASF SE

• Baker Hughes

• Evonik Industries

• Clariant

• DOW Chemical Company



OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

• Arkema SA

• The Lubrizol Corporation

• Solvay Chemicals

• Croda International PLC

• Ecolab

• Momentive

• Stepan Company

• Oxiteno

• Innospec

• King Industries

• Rimpro India

• Dorf Ketal

• Roemex

• SI Group



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the demulsifier market?

2. What are the key driving factors for the growth of the demulsifiers market?

3. Who are the key players in the demulsifier industry?

4. What are the segments covered in the global demulsifier industry?

5. Who are the end-users in the global demulsifier market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190257/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________