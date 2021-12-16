New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antiseptic Wipes Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05915160/?utm_source=GNW





ANTISEPTIC WIPES MARKET OVERVIEW



Antiseptic wipes market size is expected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5%. The global antiseptic wipes market is growing at a healthy rate driven by the positive impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic across the world. The growing demand for eco-friendly products has driven the demand for natural fiber-based antiseptic wipes. One of the strategies followed by the companies to address the environmental challenge brought by the diaper industry is increasing the transparency around the raw material used in the wipes. This will enable the consumers to make informed choices about the product ingredients and disposals. Personal hygiene and healthcare hygiene are the largest drivers for the global antiseptic wipes industry.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the antiseptic wipes market-



• The popularity of Chlorhexidine and alcohol-free hand sanitizing wipes

• Introduction of eco-friendly antiseptic wipes in the market

• Shift towards the waterless bathing (antiseptic wipes)

• Growing health consciousness among consumers

• Increase in the number of surgeries

• Growth in the number of product launches



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• The synthetic material segment will post an incremental growth by 2026. Synthetic fiber-based antiseptic wipes are cost-effective and thus used widely in many applications in the healthcare, industrial, entertainment, commercial, and residential sectors.

• The increasing preference for physicians to use antibacterial wipes for wounds before the dressing is expected to propel the growth of the antibacterial wipes market.



ANTISEPTIC WIPES MARKET SEGMENTS



The antiseptic wipes market report has the following segments-



• Material

• Application

• End-User

• Formulation

• Distribution

• Geography



ANTISEPTIC WIPES MARKET SEGMENTATION

• More consumers are looking for biodegradable and eco-friendly products in the market. Companies are also working to introduce natural products, thereby propelling the demand for natural antiseptic wipes.

• The skincare segment accounted for half of the global antiseptic wipes market share. The major consumer of antiseptic wipes for skincare is women. New lifestyle practices reduced physical movement, and prolonged sitting in one place for work has increased the prevalence of fungal infections amongst people. These factors have increased the usage of personal care wipes on the skin frequently.



Segmentation by Material

• Synthetic

• Natural



Segmentation by Application

• Skin Care

• Wound Care

• Sanitizing



Segmentation by End-User

• Healthcare

• Household

• Others



Segmentation by Formulation

• Iodine

• Chlorhexidine

• Alcohols

• Octenidine

• Others



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• B2C/B2C

• Retail

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• North America: Countries like the US have better healthcare settings, such as ambulatory surgical care centers (ASCs). Thus, the patients are discharged quickly after these low risks surgeries. Antiseptic wipes are used more frequently for dressing, in turn increasing their demand.

• Europe: European region will post absolute growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to high standard medical care given to patients, with most people having medical insurance. Also, the prevalence of wounds is high in various European countries. Thus, an increasing target population will drive the demand for antiseptic wipes in the healthcare segment.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Russia

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Philippines

o Singapore

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key vendors in the antiseptic wipes market are Edgewell Personal Care Company, Johnson & Johnson, Nice-Pak, Reckitt Benckiser, and 3M.

• Most vendors focus heavily on developed countries such as the US and other Western European countries. At the same time, the market is nascent in developing economies such as China, the Philippines, and India. But in recent times, there has been an entry of many international brands in these countries and growing awareness of end-users toward hand sanitation.



Key Vendors



• Edgewell Personal Care Company

• Johnson & Johnson

• Nice-Pak Products

• Reckitt Benckiser

• 3M



Other Prominent Vendors



• Artnaturals

• B. Braun Melsungen

• BD

• Beitai Daily Chemical

• ConvaTec

• Cardinal Health

• Care Wet Wipes

• Diamond Wipes International

• Dynarex Corporation

• Ecolab

• Eisai

• Fuyang Yangyang Health Technology

• GAMA Healthcare

• Guardpack

• GOJO Industries

• Germisept

• Haining Twowell Daily Commodity

• Kimberly-Clark

• Kutol Products Company

• Kubwipes

• LA Fresh

• Mor Medics

• Metrex

• Nuvik

• PDI

• Rockline Industries

• Smith & Nephew

• Sage Products

• Savlon

• Schülke & Mayr Company

• Unicharm

• Uniwipe Europe

• Progressive Product LLC

• Wiz

• Henan Yeesain Health Technology

• Zhan Wang Biotechnology



