Outlook On the Carbon Footprint Management Market to Reach Over USD 13.7 Billion by 2028; Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Carbon Footprint Management Market size is expected to reach over USD 13.7 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.



Market Synopsis

Companies are adopting carbon footprint management increasingly across verticals owing to the need for carbon emission adhering compliances. This has expanded the demand across industries for carbon footprint management. The rising government initiatives are likely to boost the growth of the market for carbon footprint management across the world, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled: “Carbon Footprint Management Market By Component (Solution, Services), By Service (Consulting, Integration and Deployment), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Market Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List Of Prominent Players in the Carbon Footprint Management Market:

Sr. No. Companies Headquarters 1. Carbon Footprint England, Europe 2. Salesforce U.S., North America 3. ENGIE France, Europe 4. IsoMetrix South Africa, MEA 5. Schneider Electric France, Europe 6. IBM U.S., North America 7. SAP Germany, Europe 8. Enablon France, Europe

The report on Carbon Footprint Management Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rising Adoption of Sustainability Among Corporations

Associations make a significant contribution to the Greenhouse Gas emissions globally, hence, providing efficient scope for the carbon footprint management. Associations adopt policies related to Greenhouse Gas reduction to measure and monitor their emissions, to report these outcomes and actions to stakeholders, and to allot responsibility for emissions to managers. The corporations also act on data pertaining to responsibilities of senior management for risk management strategies for climate change, climate change policies, objectives & targets, payback periods & capital investments, actions directed to minimize GHG emissions, and Greenhouse Gas emission calculation assumptions & methodologies. Additionally, many large-scale associations collaborate with firms, which can help these associations to minimize carbon footprint to manage their CSR activities, hence, driving the Carbon Footprint Management Market growth.

Opportunity: Shift Towards Cloud Computing and Paperless Economy

The quantity of paper work needs exhaustive record keeping of numerous kinds and hence, leads to voluminous quantity of paper consumed, hence, there is a healthy push for firms to become paperless and to minimize their reliance on paper. Additionally, rise in cloud computing adoption provides productive opportunities for the market for carbon footprint management. For instance, computerized management systems, allows offices to scan documents and gives access to virtual versions of the document on the cloud. As a result, the adoption and integration to go paperless through cloud computing will boost the market certainly in the coming years.

Regional Trends

North America is expected to hold a leading position in the Carbon Footprint Management Market globally is likely to retain its position in the forecast period owing to presence of large number of firms, associations, and organizations in the region, which indirectly leads to the expansion of the carbon footprint management market. These large number of market players demand for solutions for carbon footprint management which drives the market growth.

Key Findings

Deployment segment to hold the largest market share: Cloud deployment offers better and easy control of the information, coupled with the decreased risk of loss of data and concerns with respect to regulatory compliance. Due to these advantages, several corporations are opting for solutions which are cloud-based to make sure the security and safety of the data. Organizations are deploying solutions which are cloud-based increasingly depending on the user requirements and businesses’ needs. The cloud deployment offers advantages, such as 24/7 service, speed, increased scalability, and enhanced IT security.

Energy & Utilities segment to hold the largest market share: Consumption of energy has expanded globally to twice the average growth rate approximately since 2010. Demand for natural gas, fossil fuels, wind, and solar energy has witnessed a double-digit growth in the past few years. Due to a high demand for electricity, energy needs also seen a surge.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Carbon Footprint Management Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

This market titled: “Carbon Footprint Management Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 9.5 Billion Market Forecast for 2028 USD 13.7 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028 Base Year

2020



Historic Years

2016 – 2019



Forecast Years

2021 – 2028



Segments Covered

Component, Service, Vertical, and Geography



Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028



Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World



Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others



Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.





Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.

For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

