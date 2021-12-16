NY Regional Closed Median Home Price for November 0.9% Lower Than in October

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, is the trusted source of monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For November 2021, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $565,000, representing a 0.9% decrease from $570,000 reported the prior month. Between October and November 2021, closed regional sales transactions, including residential, condo, and co-op sales, decreased to 5,623 from 6,276, representing a -10.4% month-over-month change.

OneKey MLS aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties making up the regional MLS coverage area, and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.

Whereas four of nine counties reported an increased closed median sale price, four of nine counties reported a decrease, and one reported no change. Putnam (4.1%), Sullivan (4.0%), Nassau (0.8%), and Suffolk (0.2%) Counties had month-over-month increases in closed median sale price. Orange (-0.4%), Queens (-0.7%), Westchester (-1.7%), and Bronx (-2.7%) Counties had month-over-month decreases. Rockland County reported no change (0.0%).

Jim Speer, CEO OneKey MLS, said, "Reports indicate that home prices are leveling off and while price growth shows signs of slowing, sales activity remains robust, home demand remains high, and available inventory is limited." Speer said he expects to see more of the same in 2022.

For further detailed statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions, please visit https://www.onekeymls.com/market-statistics

OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 45,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,300 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

