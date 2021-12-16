CHESS Health Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

Rochester, NY, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHESS Health, a leading provider of technology supporting the addiction management and recovery lifecycle, today announced the eRecovery and eIntervention applications have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places CHESS Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Our mission is to improve the quality of the treatment of substance use disorder and support long-lasting recovery. This necessitates an unfaltering commitment to security and privacy,” said Hans Morefield, CEO of CHESS Health. “We’re pleased to demonstrate our commitment to the highest standards of protecting sensitive data by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification.”

“The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual,” said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services, HITRUST. “The fact that CHESS Health has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program.”

About CHESS Health

CHESS Health is the leading provider of service-enabled technology supporting the entire addiction management and recovery lifecycle. The CHESS platform virtually manages recovery across the continuum, getting more patients into treatment (eIntervention), improving outcomes through digital CBT (eTherapy), and reducing relapse and enabling long-term recovery (eRecovery). Nationally recognized by SAMSHA and NREPP, CHESS Health’s evidence-based platform helps providers, health plans, and government organizations achieve higher abstinence rates, reduce relapses, and lower the cost of care. For more information, visit www.chess.health.

