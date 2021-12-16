Tokocrypto Charts the Future of Toko Token (TKO) by Launching the Token's White Paper at The Kripto Odyssey (T.K.O) Summit 2021

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokocrypto, one of Indonesia's most trusted crypto assets exchange platforms, has launched its white paper for Toko Token (TKO) at the recently concluded The Kripto Odyssey (T.K.O) Summit 2021 which is a conference designed to empower the growing crypto community through in-depth knowledge and understanding of the industry as presented by experts. Held on December 4, 2021 through YouTube Live with over 15,000 viewers from around the world in attendance, The Kripto Odyssey (T.K.O) Summit 2021 is the second edition of Tokocrypto's TKO quarterly summit.

Panel Discussions: Thought Provoking Discourses with Industry Experts

The event kicked off with the first panel which explored the role of blockchain as a technological enabler for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0) with the participation of industry experts like Chia Hock Lai who is the Chairman of ASEAN Blockchain Consortium, Juan Otero who is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Travala.com and Teguh Kurniawan who is the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Tokocrypto. Explaining in a detailed manner the real-world application of blockchain, these panelists shed some light on the emerging technology and how it will impact industries in the future including its role as a pivotal tool in humanity's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Discussing the possibilities of blockchain and how this technology can be leveraged to solve existing real-world problems, panellist Teguh Kurniawan shared his experience in relation to TokoCare's deployment of the use of blockchain to alleviate the Covid-19 situation in Indonesia whereby he emphasized that blockchain can be implemented for various needs including storing medical history, managing supply chains, seamlessly transferring data and obtaining medical equipment whereby in the words of the COO of Tokocrypto himself, "These things are essential to quickly anticipate and deal with the adverse effects of the pandemic."

Among the main highlights of the discussions of the first panel are as follows:

the transparent and immutable features of blockchain render the technology to have a key role to play in addressing the trust deficit in the digital domain through the digitalization of trust;

blockchain-based smart contracts have the potential to be the unifying component which brings together other technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to transform the Metaverse into a digital reality.

the manner in which blockchain has brought together the various players in the tourism industry such as hotels and transportation service providers has paved the way for the technology to become of mainstream general use.



The second panel of the event which provided a 360° overview of the crypto landscape was made up of industry experts like Darius Sit who is the co-founder and Chief Information Officer (CIO) of QCP Capital, Weso who is a developer from Beefy Finance, Irene Umar who is the co-founder of Yield Guild Games Southeast Asia (YGGSEA) and Oscar Franklin who is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Enjin. Exploring the world of cryptocurrencies, these panellists discussed the crypto rocket fuel that is decentralized finance (DeFi), the rise of the GameFi mega trend and the role of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in tokenizing the world.

Among the key takeaways from the discussions of the second panel are as follows:

the transition from DeFi 1.0 to DeFi 2.0 is set to bring about greater transparency levels in the DeFi domain as well as boost the element of real yield in the domain though investor education still has a critical role to play in securing the integrity of the domain;

the formula for the success of the GameFi domain lies in its combination of profit and purpose whereby play-to-earn (P2E) games which have both the fun factor and a high rate of return (RoR) are the gems of the domain.

the valuation of NFTs depends on their rarity, provenance, historical significance and the popularity of their creators whereby the key thing is that the NFT Metaverse should be a decentralized one which is open to everyone but which culture, technology and governance should not be controlled by anyone.



TKO: The Cryptocurrency for the Future

Once the panel discussions were over and done with, the showstopper of the event made its much-awaited entry when Tokocrypto launched TKO's white paper which contains unparalleled information about the token as it seeks to bridge the gap between Indonesians and the crypto market. Comprising information about TKO-based future projects in Tokoverse like TokoScholars, TokoLaunchpad and T-Hub, the 54-paged dossier shares key insights into Tokocrypto's blueprint for its native utility token.

Prior to the closing of the event, Pang Xue Kai, who is the co-founder and CEO of Tokocrypto reiterated the company's commitment to focusing on inclusivity and innovation as part of its plans to support the economy through Web 3.0. "The point of our ecosystem building is to effectively make use of the innate potential of blockchain to fulfill the fundamental purpose of all technologies which is to improve quality of lives by making complex life-enriching functionalities simple to use," Kai said as he shares his visionary developmental path for TKO as a future-proof cryptocurrency which is set to embrace the future by building it.

With Total Kripto Overview (T.K.O) Summit 2021 which was held a few months ago in July having built the foundation for TKO and now The Kripto Odyssey (T.K.O) Summit 2021 having laid out the path forward for the token, we look forward to seeing you at our next quarterly TKO Summit as we continue to chart the future which for all TKO holders is residing right in the crypto wallet in their hands.

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto is an Indonesian crypto assets exchange company who is the issuer of TKO which operates using an unprecedented hybrid token model that combines DeFi and centralized finance (CeFi). Less than a year after its record-breaking launch on the Binance Launchpad on April 7, 2021, TKO has become the backbone of Tokoverse which is a crypto ecosystem that comprises an exchange platform, an NFT marketplace (TokoMall) and an offline community centre (T-Hub) with more to come.

Media Contact

Company: Tokocrypto

Email: anindita@tokocrypto.com

Website: https://www.tokocrypto.com/; https://tko.tokoscape.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tkobytokocrypto

SOURCE: Tokocrypto