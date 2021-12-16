The revenue of the US Garden tool market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.50% during the period 2021–2026

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Garden Hand Tool Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190267/?utm_source=GNW

U.S. GARDEN HAND TOOL MARKET INSIGHTS



Home gardens are an essential source of contributing nutritional supplements to improve livelihoods with low-cost production. Prominent vendors like Fiskar are designing lightweight tools that are easy to handle for ease of application, unlike power tools, where garden hand tools are gaining prominence with simple technology reaping nutritional benefits to the family. Gardening activities enhance psychological well-being and provide relief from stress. Research shows that viewing nature through windows can positively affect stress recovery, lowering blood pressure. Simple being in a garden or viewing elements of a garden may provide benefits such as relaxation and restoration.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the U.S. garden hand tools market during the forecast period:



• Growing Demand for Community Gardens

• Increase in Internet Penetration Shaping End Users Purchase Behaviour

• Development of Sustainable Cities

• Development of Growing Demand for Unconventional Methods of Gardening

• Growing Landscape Industry

• Increase of Indoor Plantation

• Increase in D.I.Y Culture

• Growing Demand for Organic Farming



The report considers the present scenario of the US garden tool market and its market dynamics for 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



U.S. GARDEN HAND TOOLS MARKET SEGMENTATION

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by



• Product Type

• End-users

• Sales Channel

• Regions



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• Demand for garden hand tools has been elevated due to the factors like high disposable income, consumer’s awareness towards the environment, the aging population, who has a huge inclination in improvising their lawns and indoor gardens for enhancing aesthetics and beautifying spaces.

• The US market holds a majority share in garden tools. Thus, emerging economies like Europe and India contribute significantly to the garden hand tool market.



Market Segmentation by Product



• Pruning Tools

• Digging Tools

• Striking Tools

• Others



Market Segmentation by End-User



• Residential

• Commercial



Market Segmentation by Sales Channel



• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• North Carolina, Florida, and Texas are the largest hubs for indoor plantation, with more growing residential sector driving the demand for garden hand tools in the region.

• The south region accounted for a significant share in the US garden tool market, owing to the huge presence of community gardens, the housing market, and increasing disposable incomes.



Market Segmentation by Regions



• South

o Texas

o Florida

o North Carolina

• North-East

o New York

o New Jersey

• Mid-West

o Illinois

o Michigan

o Minnesota

• West

o California

o Washington



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors such as Stanley Black & Decker, Emerson, The AMES Companies, Fiskars, and Griffon are key players alongside numerous domestic tool manufacturers that manufacture garden hand tools per local demands and regulations.

• The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global and regional vendors. As international players increase their footprint in the market, regional vendors are likely to find it increasingly difficult to compete with these global players.



Prominent Vendors



• Fiskars Group

• Griffon Corporation

• Husqvarna Group

• Stanley Black & Decker



Other Prominent Vendors



• AMPCO Safety Tools

• The American Garden Tool Co.

• Bully Tools

• Cobra Head LLC

• Red Pig Garden Hand Tools

• Root Assassin

• Ray Padula Holdings

• Sneeboer & ZN

• Seymour Middlewest LLC

• Solid Tools Inc



