The Global E-commerce Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 55.35 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 20.18% during the forecast period

18% during the forecast period. Our report on the e-commerce packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the e-commerce sector and increase in the demand for secondary packaging and protective packaging. In addition, the growth of the e-commerce sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The e-commerce packaging market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The e-commerce packaging market is segmented as below:

By Type

• corrugated boxes

• protective packaging

• polybags



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing demand for subscription boxesas one of the prime reasons driving the e-commerce packaging market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading e-commerce packaging market vendors that include Amcor Plc, BillerudKorsnas AB, Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, International Paper Co., Koch Industries Inc., LivingPackets SA, Mondi Group, Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd., and Packaging Corp. of America. Also, the e-commerce packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

