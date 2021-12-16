Insights on the Mass Spectrometry Global Market to 2026 - by Technology, Application and Region

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mass Spectrometry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mass spectrometry market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Mass spectrometry (MS) refers to an analytical technique used to quantify materials and identify compounds in a particular sample. It involves the use of an ion source to produce gaseous ions from the substance under study, an analyzer to separate the ions based on their mass-to-charge ratio and a detector system to identify and record the relative abundance of ion species.

Some of the commonly used mass spectrometry technologies include quadrupole, time-of-flight (TOF), ion trap, triple quadrupole, quadrupole TOF and Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry (FTMS). These platforms assist in identifying molecules in a mixture, detecting impurities in a sample and analyzing a purified protein. As a result, mass spectrometry finds extensive applications across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnological, environmental, petrochemical and food and beverages.



Significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Mass spectrometry is widely used to analyze molecules in pharmaceutical drugs, biosimilars, phytoproducts and regenerative medicines. Moreover, increasing emphasis on environmental testing for pollution control is also augmenting the market growth. In line with this, the rising adoption of mass spectrometry for detecting toxins, pathogens, microorganisms and chemicals to maintain food quality and safety is also contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of innovative hybrid spectrometers, are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. These spectrometers offer rapid and high-resolution testing with enhanced accuracy and precision. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with the utilization of mass spectrometry in crude and shale gas production, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mass spectrometry market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global mass spectrometry market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, technology and application.



Breakup by Technology:

Triple Quadrupole (Tandem)

Quadrupole TOF (Q-TOF)

FTMS (Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry)

Quadrupole

Time-of-Flight (TOF)

ION Trap

Others

Breakup by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Chemical and Petrochemicals

Environmental Testing

Food & Beverage Testing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker, Danaher Corporation, JEOL Ltd., Kore Technology Ltd., LECO Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Rigaku Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Waters Corporation.



