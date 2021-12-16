The Poland data center market size by investments to reach USD 1465 million by 2026

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Poland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190256/?utm_source=GNW





Poland is one of the largest Data center markets in Central and Eastern Europe. Data center market includes around 23 unique third-party data center service providers operating around 48 facilities. The country is currently witnessing investments in eleven facilities, which are expected to be operational in 2-3 years.



POLAND DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK



• Rapid investment in technology and network connectivity, government support, a growing OTT and gaming market, the implementation of the GDPR, and the announcement of cloud regions by hyperscale data center market operators will be strong drivers for the Poland Data Center industry in coming years.

• Poland is one of the top secondary data center markets in Europe and a major location in Central and Eastern Europe, attracting investments in around three colocation data center facilities in 2020.

• The total market investment in data center development amounted to around USD 827 million in 2020, with Warsaw as one of the most preferred locations for expansion.



The report considers the present scenario of the Poland data center market and its market dynamics for 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• Over USD 1.2 Billion will be invested in the development of Data centers in Poland during 2021-2026.

• Around 850 thousand square feet of data center space will be added across Poland during 2021-2026.



POLAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• Both colocation and cloud service providers are investing in data centers in Poland, where the data center market is majorly dominated by telecom operators and other local service providers

• In 2021, Equinix has invested in developing the WA3 phase III data center facility, which hosts around 475 rack cabinets.



IT Infrastructure Providers



o Atos

o Cisco Systems

o Dell Technologies

o Hewlett Packard Enterprise

o Huawei Technologies

o IBM



Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



o AODC

o PORR GROUP

o TECHCO

o STRABAG

o Qumak

o Warbud



SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS



o ABB

o Caterpillar

o Cummins

o HITEC Power Protection

o Johnson Controls

o Schneider Electric

o Siemens

o Vertiv Group



Data Center Investors



o Equinix

o EXEA Data center

o Vantage Data Centers

o DATA4

o Beyond.pl

o Atman

o Netia

o 3S Group

o Artnet



REPORT COVERAGE:

This report analyses the Poland data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



• Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

o Warsaw

o Other Cities

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)



POLAND DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction

• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o CRAC and CRAH Units

o Chillers

o Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

o Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

o Other Cooling Units

• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation and Commissioning Services

o Building & Engineering Design

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV

• Geography

o Warsaw

o Other Cities



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



• Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Poland colocation market revenue.

• An assessment of the data center investment in Poland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

• Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the data center market size during the forecast period.

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Poland

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 48

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5

o Coverage: 13 Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Poland

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

o Wholesale Colocation Pricing

• The Poland data center market investments are classified as IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecasting.

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the Poland data center Market?

2. Who are the key Investors in the Poland data center market?

3. What is the expected CAGR for the Poland data center market during the forecast period?

4. How many are existing and upcoming facilities present in Poland?

5. What is the COVID-19 impact on the data center market in Poland?

