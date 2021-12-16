Eko Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List – Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eko , a cardiopulmonary digital health company, has been named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 list . The third annual ranking honors 150 of the world’s most promising private digital health startups transforming healthcare.

Recognized in the screening, monitoring, and diagnostics category, Eko’s stethoscopes and smart assessment software with FDA-cleared artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms assist healthcare professionals in detecting leading indicators of heart disease such as atrial fibrillation (AFib) and murmurs at the point of care. A peer-reviewed publication in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that Eko’s AI algorithm detects clinically significant murmurs comparable to that of expert cardiologists.

With the first data-driven AI-powered stethoscope, Eko is changing the way heart disease is screened globally. Its telemedicine integration makes in-person and remote patient care possible. Healthcare professionals in rural or non-office settings now have access to expert clinical decision-making support, increasing patient access to early detection and quality care.



“It is an honor to be recognized among CB Insights’ Digital Health 150 for the work Eko is doing to ensure equal access to early cardiac and pulmonary disease detection and high-quality patient care,” said Connor Landgraf, CEO and Co-Founder, Eko. “At the heart of this recognition is our commitment to providing clinicians with industry-leading digital tools to help them to care for their patients and communities as best as possible.”

"This year's Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging," said Brian Lee, SVP, CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we're excited to see the future success of this year's winners."



The Digital Health 150 were selected by CB Insights’ research team from a combined applicant and nominee pool of over 11,000 companies. Honorees were evaluated using evidence-based criteria across several categories, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores , CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and future growth potential of private companies.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Eko

Eko, a cardiopulmonary digital health company, is elevating the way clinicians detect and monitor heart and lung disease with its innovative suite of digital tools, patient and provider software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform is used by hundreds of thousands of clinicians around the world, allowing them to detect with higher accuracy, diagnose with more confidence, manage treatment effectively, and ultimately give their patients the best care possible. Eko believes that if you can hear clearly, you can care confidently. The company is headquartered in Oakland, California. To learn more about Eko, visit ekohealth.com.

