Dr. Khan J. Nedd Joins Velatura Board of Directors

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Khan J. Nedd has joined the Velatura Public Benefit Corporation’s (Velatura) Board of Directors. Dr. Nedd is an internal medicine physician, community leader, entrepreneur, and researcher. He currently serves as the CEO of Answer Health (AH) and the founder and CMO of Infusion Associates. Dr. Nedd received his M.D. degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and brings decades of experience leading innovative and diverse healthcare teams across the state of Michigan.

Dr. Nedd is renowned for his work addressing healthcare disparities and diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. A founder of the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute (GRAAHI), he continues to advise the Michigan organization that works to address healthcare disparities utilizing a three-pronged approach of education, research and advocacy.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Nedd join the board of directors,” said Tim Pletcher, DHA, President and CEO of Velatura. “He has a wealth of knowledge and experience improving health care equity and I have no doubt that his appointment to the Velatura Board of Directors will be a perfect alignment to continue innovation and improving healthcare outcomes.”

As an early initiator of the hospitalist movement, Dr. Nedd helped create the In-house Internist (IHI) program in 1990 at Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. The program later became the Hospitalist of West Michigan (HOWM). He served as the President of HOWM until 2012.

“I share Velatura’s core belief that interoperability creates cohesive healthcare operations,” said Dr. Nedd. “It’s an honor to join Velatura’s board of directors and I look forward to contributing my experience in healthcare information technology to Velatura’s future growth and success.”

Dr. Nedd is the co-founder of Key Green Solution, a sustainability management software solution company. He is also the co-founder of a diversity software solution, DiaWebco, which recently launched.

Dr. Khan Nedd serves on several boards including The Kellogg Foundation (WKKF), African American Health Institute (GRAAHI), Hospice of Michigan (HOM), Hope Network, and the advisory board for the Richard and Helen DeVos Ethics Colloquy. His involvement on past boards include the Grand Rapids Urban League, Spectrum Health Hospital and the board chair for the Alliance for Health (AFH).

About Velatura Public Benefit Corporation

Velatura Public Benefit Corporation creatively connects and aligns people, organizations, technology, ideas, and information in both the public and private sectors to improve healthcare, reduce costs and to increase satisfaction of stakeholders in the health IT value chain. Through its operating units of Velatura Services, Velatura HIE Corp and USQHIN, Velatura Public Benefit Corporation looks to service the landscape of needs across the country for sustainable interoperability.

