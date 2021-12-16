Telia Carrier Selects Infinera’s ICE6 800G Coherent Technology as Part of Its Global Expansion

SAN JOSE, Calif. and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and Telia Carrier announced today the selection of Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution for Telia Carrier’s global network after completing a successful trial of the technology on Telia Carrier’s live number-one-ranked global network, AS1299. The decision to deploy Infinera’s ICE6 comes after a field validation trial on the 2,396-km link in the U.S. between Denver and Chicago. The trial was performed using Infinera’s innovative ICE6 technology over an existing third-party line system and demonstrated superior performance and improved network capacity.



The trial demonstrated that by leveraging Infinera’s ICE6 fifth-generation coherent technology, Telia Carrier was able to achieve transmission speeds of 600G and spectral efficiency of 5.33 bits/s/Hz, resulting in a fiber capacity increase of at least 50 percent compared to the previous generation of transponders. The success of the ICE6 trial highlights the tremendous value provided by Infinera’s innovative 800G solution, which integrates and performs seamlessly and effectively across third-party line systems in an open environment.

“As a pioneer in deployment of open optical line technologies across the globe, deploying ICE6 on our network will be yet another example of how open and disaggregated networking works and allows for greater efficiency and agility,” said Andrew Haynes, COO at Telia Carrier. “Innovative solutions like Infinera’s ICE6 demonstrate the ability to achieve vast improvement across our optical network, from high-performance, high-speed transmission capacity to increased cost-efficiencies. Deploying ICE6 will enable us to introduce best-in-class technologies and infrastructure capabilities for our customers.”

“Telia Carrier’s embracing of open optical networking enables them to always be able to take advantage of the best technologies to create differentiated value for their customers,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “In this case, they were able to leverage the industry-leading performance of Infinera’s ICE6 technology over their existing third-party line system to quickly and cost-effectively increase capacity and deliver new services to meet the ever-increasing connectivity needs of their global customers.”

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier solves global connectivity challenges for multinational enterprises whose businesses rely on digital infrastructure. On top of the world’s #1 ranked IP backbone and a unique ecosystem of cloud and network service providers, we provide an award-winning customer experience to customers in more than 125 countries worldwide. Our global Internet services connect more than 700 cloud, security and content providers with low latency. For further resilience, our private Cloud Connect service connects directly to Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud and Oracle cloud across North America, Europe and Asia. Discover more at teliacarrier.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended September 25, 2021 as filed with the SEC on November 3, 2021, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.