Cogniac Named Frost & Sullivan’s 2021 Best Practices Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogniac Corporation (“Cogniac”), a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) image and video analysis, today announced their recognition as Frost & Sullivan’s 2021 Best Practices Entrepreneurial Company of the Year in the computer vision space.



Cogniac is driving commercial adoption of its machine vision platform across a broad spectrum of industries through its easily deployable, cost-effective, and highly customizable computer vision solution. Powered by convolutional neural networks, Cogniac’s enterprise-grade AI platform delivers visual task automation in complex environments to achieve exceptional accuracy levels that optimize workflows, increase safety, and reduce costs.

“We’re thrilled to be honored as this year’s Entrepreneurial Company of the Year in recognition of our cutting-edge technology and customer-centric approach,” said Cogniac CEO Chuck Myers. “We set out to build a system that addresses the challenges AI faces at enterprise scale and optimized our technology to be intuitive and simple to implement, offering a comprehensive AI solution to real-world challenges agnostic of industry or use-case.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in entrepreneurial innovation and customer impact, focusing on market disruption, competitive differentiation, customer experience, and brand equity. The award recognizes Cogniac’s deep learning techniques optimized for scalable, real-world applications with best-in-class performance.

“Cogniac purposefully addresses the rising demand for industrial operations and productivity by providing image and video analysis through its advanced visual operations intelligence platform, “ said Best Practices Research Analyst, Riana Barnard. “In the aftermath of the pandemic, manufacturers are rapidly adopting automation to prevent potential future crises.”

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Cogniac Corporation

Cogniac is a global leader in AI-powered image and video analysis enabling organizations to extract reliable, specific, and actionable intelligence from their abundant raw visual data. Cogniac’s no-code platform - implementing the latest in deep neural network AI technology under the hood - is deployed across a wide spectrum of industries and applications, including mission-critical ones, to maximize performance of visual tasks. For more information, visit Cogniac.ai



Cogniac Press Contact:

Catherine Adcock

Gateway Group

Catherine@gatewayir.com

+1 (949) 574-3860