Meritage Homes Gives Over $2.5 Million in 2021 to Build Stronger Communities Nationwide

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes, the sixth-largest homebuilder in the U.S., is committed to creating a Life.Built.Better® not only for homeowners, but also for the greater communities in which we live and work. In 2021, the Company donated over $1 million to non-profit organizations in the U.S. through its charitable foundation, Meritage Cares, focusing its efforts to support Afghan refugees, and contributed a total of $1.6 million to fund education initiatives.



“We continued to expand our corporate giving this year to foster healthy and safe communities,” said Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes. “We witnessed the aftermath of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. With refugees arriving in the U.S. in all of our markets, I was extremely proud of our teams across every region coming together to create essential hygiene kits and make an impact as these families settle in their new homes.”

Meritage’s 2021 philanthropic efforts include:





For more information on Meritage Cares, please visit: https://www.meritagehomes.com/why-meritage/meritage-cares.

