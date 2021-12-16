Bolt Biotherapeutics Appoints Nicole Onetto, M.D., to Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems, today announced the appointment of Nicole Onetto, M.D., to its Board of Directors effective Dec. 14, 2021.



“Nicole’s extensive experience in clinical development and translational research makes her an excellent addition to the Bolt Biotherapeutics Board of Directors. Nicole’s work overseeing oncology drug development programs at cancer research institutions, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies will be invaluable to Bolt as we advance our innovative immuno-oncology clinical programs and expand our pipeline,” said Randall Schatzman, Ph.D., CEO of Bolt Biotherapeutics.

"Developing safe and effective approaches to stimulating the innate and adaptive immune system is one of the next great frontiers for the treatment of patients with cancers at all stages of development,” said Dr. Onetto. “I look forward to sharing my experience and contributing to the groundbreaking work at Bolt Biotherapeutics in developing new immuno-oncology therapeutics that leverage the Boltbody™ ISAC platform.”

Dr. Onetto brings 30 years of experience primarily focused on the field of oncology at biotechnology, pharmaceutical and academic research institutions. She currently serves as an independent consultant in oncology, drug development and translational research, and on the Board of Directors at Viracta Therapeutics and Basilea Pharmaceutica. She previously served on the Board of Directors for NBE Therapeutics, Sierra Oncology, and ImmunoGen. Prior to that, Dr. Onetto held leadership roles at the Ontario Institute of Cancer Research, where she was Deputy Director and Chief Scientific Officer, and at ZymoGenetics (Bristol Myers Squibb) and OSI Pharmaceuticals (Astellas), where she held the position of Chief Medical Officer. Her career also includes senior management positions at Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, and Immunex Corporation (Amgen). Dr. Onetto earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Paris, a master’s degree in Pharmacology from the University of Montréal, and her medical degree and a Hematology-Oncology Certificate from the University of Paris.

In connection with Dr. Onetto’s appointment, Ashish Khanna, Ph.D., will be stepping down from Bolt Biotherapeutics’ board of directors. Dr. Khanna has served as a member of the company’s board since July 2018.

Dr. Schatzman continued, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my deep appreciation for Ash’s contributions and strong support as we grew from a private research-stage to a public clinical-stage company.”

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems Bolt’s proprietary Boltbody™ Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC) approach uses immunostimulants to engage and activate myeloid cells that directly kill tumor cells. This leads to the conversion of immunologically “cold” tumors to “hot” tumors. Bolt’s lead candidate, BDC-1001, is a Boltbody ISAC comprised of a HER2-targeting biosimilar of trastuzumab conjugated to one of Bolt’s proprietary TLR7/8 agonists for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors. Bolt is also advancing additional Boltbody ISAC product candidates targeting CEA and PD-L1. For more information, visit https://www.boltbio.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the success and results of our pipeline programs and product candidates are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to the potential product candidates that we develop may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; such product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or become commercialized. These risks are not exhaustive. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by our forward-looking statements is included in the reports we have filed or will file with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2021. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of our website at investors.boltbio.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

