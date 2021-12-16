Europe Interior Doors Market Is Expected to Reach $19.41 Billion by 2030: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe interior doors market was estimated at 12.60 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $19.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Growth in real estate industry, surge in demand for energy-efficient interior doors, and rise in expenditure on home remodeling and retrofitting activities drive the growth of the Europe interior doors market. On the other hand, high cost of eco-friendly products and fluctuating raw material prices impede the growth to some extent. However, increase in government investments in the building infrastructure sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.



COVID-19 scenario-

Significant delay in manufacturing and production of interior doors which are utilized in commercial and residential spaces, especially during the initial phase of the pandemic, impacted the Europe interior doors market negatively.

Nevertheless, with the massive vaccination drives being initiated in the majority of countries, the market is projected to get back on track soon.

The Europe interior doors market is analyzed across door type, material, surface structure, end user, and country.

Based on door type, the panel segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to rule the roost by 2030. The bypass segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast period.



Based on material, the wood segment contributed to nearly half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. Simultaneously, the glass segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on country, Germany held the major share in 2020, holding nearly one-fifth of the total market. Romania, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.8% by 2030. The other regions studied in the report include UK, France, Spain, Italy, Austria, Bulgaria, Checz Republic, Slovakia, and rest of Europe.

Top Players:

The key market players analyzed in the Europe interior doors market report include Jeld-Wen Holding Inc., Puertas Sanrafael, Norma Doors Technologies S.A., Lapco-Tech Portes Et Fenetres, Puertas Salmar S.A., ASSA ABLOY Group, Sogal, Marcos Martinez Minguela S.A., Hormann Ltd., SAS Reivilo. These market players have taken recourse to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

