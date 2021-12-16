Rev Named Finalist in 2021-22 Cloud Awards

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rev, an AI-powered martech solution for B2B sales and marketing teams, has been declared a finalist this week in the international SaaS and cloud computing awards program, The Cloud Awards . Rev’s Sales Development Platform (SDP) has been shortlisted in the category Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud.



At the heart of Rev’s Sales Development Platform (SDP) is AI-based technology that accelerates the sales and marketing process that occurs above the sales funnel. Oracle, Zendesk and 7 of the top 10 cloud software companies leverage Rev to find prospects in less time, improve lead quality throughout the pipeline and drive consistent revenue growth. Rev was selected out of hundreds of organizations that entered, with entries for the Cloud Awards coming from across the globe, covering the Americas, Australia, Europe and the Middle East.

“Rev is honored to be recognized by the Cloud Awards as an innovative solution for sales and marketing teams, revolutionizing how B2B companies’ prospect by starting above-the-funnel,” said Jonathan Spier, CEO of Rev. “Rev’s AI-based sales development platform assembles vast troves of data on a company’s most valuable and satisfied customers—and uses this data to create a unique mathematical models of their ideal customer —providing a more precise, efficient and comprehensive way to discover fresh prospects.”

After a decade of identifying and celebrating leading figures in the cloud sector, The Cloud Awards team is still unearthing new and remarkable uses of cloud technology. In the best examples, these innovations unlock transformative business practices and efficiencies. These celebrated organizations and individual innovators continue to disrupt existing markets and create new ones.

“Rev is a clear example of an organization using innovative technologies to achieve excellence – and, most importantly, provide value to its clients,” said James Williams, Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards.

Now in its tenth year, The Cloud Awards seeks to identify, promote, and celebrate innovation in cloud computing. The awards program welcomes global entrants from organizations of any scale. You can view the full shortlist of finalists here: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2021-shortlist/. Final winners will be announced on Tuesday, 8 February 2022.

About Rev

Rev powers sales and marketing teams to discover fresh prospects most likely to become their next best customers. Rev’s Sales Development Platform (SDP) helps B2B companies identify relevant prospects in less time, improve lead quality throughout the pipeline, and drive consistent revenue growth. Founded in 2013, Rev ranked #35 on Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Companies in America in 2020. The world’s best B2B sales and marketing organizations, including Zendesk, Oracle, and 7 of the top 10 cloud software companies, use Rev to focus time and effort above the funnel. For more information, visit getrev.ai.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud. The Cloud Awards currently offers two awards programs, the Cloud Computing Awards and the Software-as-a-Service Awards.