Pipefy Awarded Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Best Company for Women, and Best Company for Diversity by Comparably

San Francisco, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pipefy, the workflow management software that empowers doers and transforms the way teams work, today announced it has been named ‘Best Company’ in four key categories by Comparably - Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Best Company for Women, and Best Company for Diversity. The company received recognition after Comparably processed over 15 million anonymous ratings on 70,000 companies worldwide from November 2020 through November 2021.

“Closing 2021 with this recognition is a huge validation for the work we do to prioritize people and culture at Pipefy,” said Alessio Alionço, Founder and CEO at Pipefy. “When I started this company, I sought out to build an organization that I would want to work for - a place where people are comfortable being true to themselves while growing their careers. Pipefy’s employees have embraced this philosophy and scaled it across their own teams. It brings me a lot of pride as a leader to see our employees thriving and advocating for our company.”

“This year Pipefy saw a tremendous amount of growth,” said Ananth Avva, President and COO at Pipefy. “As many companies are facing churn as a result of The Great Resignation, it’s incredibly fulfilling to receive this type of feedback from our employees. We believe that building a business means you first have to build the people.”

Comparably’s mission is to make workplaces transparent and rewarding for both employees and employers. Comparably reveals company cultures & market compensation (as contributed by real employees), and showcases the most fair and accurate display of employer brands.

Pipefy is closing 2021 with great accomplishments. In October, the company announced its $75 Million Series C led by $50 million from SoftBank Latin American Fund, with additional participation from STEADFAST Capital Ventures, Insight Partners, Redpoint Ventures, and others. Throughout the year, Pipefy was recognized multiple times with awards such as the Fast 500 by Deloitte, The #1 Business Process Management Platform and Best Low-Code Platform by G2, and Employee Onboarding Solution of the Year by RemoteTech Breakthrough.

Pipefy is growing its team and is actively hiring for multiple jobs worldwide.

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the workflow management software that increases team productivity, centralizes data and standardizes processes for teams like Finance, HR, Customer Service, and more so those requesting services, those processing the requests and those managing the operation are more efficient. Through automated workflows and a no/low-code platform, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes with ready-to-use, customizable workflows. Digitally transform your team in a matter of hours, not weeks or months. The company is headquartered in the Silicon Valley. Try Pipefy today!

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.