Deliveright Expands Final Mile Service to Canada

LEXINGTON, N.C., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deliveright , the leading white-glove, final-mile digital delivery platform, today announced the expansion of its coverage area to the Canadian market. Deliveright is the only heavy goods delivery platform that manages all stages of fulfillment for both national retailers and delivery companies, with visibility from the first- to the last mile. Until now, the company delivered heavy and non-conveyable goods across the United States.

Responding to a surge in demand from e-commerce and less-than-truckload (LTL) freight customers that ship heavy or non-conveyable goods into Canada, Deliveright's AI-fueled platform now provides a solution for the ubiquitous last-mile challenge. Grasshopper, Deliveright's proprietary platform, manages all stages of fulfillment and provides visibility from the first- to the last mile of delivery with Deliveright technology. It streamlines documentation for every delivery and provides instant updates regarding delivery status, completions, and reported issues. Based on customer data, Deliveright has one of the lowest damage rates in the industry, with 80% fewer damages and rejected orders than its competitors.

"Our brand promise includes the best lead times for custom furniture, but supply chain disruptions are far-reaching, complex, and impacting customer experience in significant ways," said Nidhi Kapur, founder and CEO of direct-to-consumer furniture brand, Maiden Home. "Deliveright's platform has been instrumental in supporting our rapid growth over the past years, while mitigating delays and helping us achieve our customer commitments."

Industry research finds that last-mile delivery is the most inefficient process within the supply chain, according to 78% of transportation and logistics companies in Canada and 59% in the U.S.

"After expanding our coverage throughout the US, we are excited to bring our technology solution to the Canadian market as well," said Doug Ladden, co-founder and CEO of Deliveright. Canada has experienced a boom in online purchasing similar to the U.S., and a low tech approach cannot keep up with customers' needs."

Deliveright is the first AI-powered logistics and delivery technology company to solve final-mile, heavy goods delivery challenges for e-commerce, retailers, and manufacturers in need of white-glove service. Launched in 2018 to streamline the supply chain for heavy goods, Deliveright's technology, combined with its vast delivery network makes white-glove delivery seamless, transparent, and accessible for businesses of all sizes, enabling improved customer experience and increased revenue. Deliveright's proprietary logistics technology platform, Grasshopper®, manages all stages of fulfillment, enabling full supply chain visibility to the customer's home. Serving more than 1,000 customers in e-commerce and manufacturing across the furniture, industrial equipment, and transportation industries, Grasshopper is also licensed nationwide by delivery and freight companies, ensuring that every delivery is tracked across a complex transportation network and customer service platform. The company is headquartered in North Carolina and operates nationwide and in Canada. For more information, visit https://www.deliveright.com.

