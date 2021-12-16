Bridgepoint Advises TekBrands, LLC on Its Sale to WILsquare Capital

Omaha, NE, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgepoint Investment Banking (“Bridgepoint”) acted as the exclusive financial advisor to TekBrands, LLC on their sale to WILsquare Capital.

TekBrands, headquartered in Omaha, NE, is an organization focused on developing innovative solutions for quilters and creatives with a history of leading innovative change in the market by providing fabric and paper cutting machines, dies and other consumables to a growing customer base through its brands AccuQuilt, AccuCut, MemoryStitch and Custom Shape Pros.

Bridgepoint’s competitive process found TekBrands a great partner in Midwest-based private equity group WILsquare Capital. The partnership allows the company to pursue its next phase of growth, increase consumer awareness of their products and further penetrate domestic and international markets with WILsquare’s support and the leadership of the management team, who will stay with the company post-transaction.

TekBrands partnered with Bridgepoint to execute this transaction because of Bridgepoint’s expertise in the consumer industry, local accountability and their ability to provide an institutional Wall Street-quality process. Bridgepoint exercised their experience in branded consumer products and direct-to-consumer brands to deliver a premium market valuation for the company. By building trust with the management team, maintaining competitive tension and exemplifying leadership and perseverance throughout the process, Bridgepoint proudly delivered a successful outcome for TekBrands.

“Lynette and I relied on our team of advisors throughout this process, and we needed to have an investment banker who matched our values and whom we could trust," said Steve Nabity, Owner and Executive Chairman of TekBrands. “Bridgepoint worked tirelessly as an advocate for our family and our company, and we ultimately achieved an optimal outcome with a terrific partner for future growth.”

Bridgepoint Managing Director and transaction lead Gary Grote added, “We were thrilled to bring together two phenomenal Midwestern companies in this transaction, and proudly helped TekBrands showcase their explosive growth to the market through the pandemic. The growth plan of TekBrands’ exceptional management team will be turbocharged by WILsquare as the company continues to lead the creative maker movement.”

About Bridgepoint Investment Banking

Bridgepoint Investment Banking, a division of Bridgepoint Holdings NE, LLC, is a market-leading boutique impact investment bank. The Bridgepoint team, through their broker-dealer relationship with M&A Securities Group, Inc., an unaffiliated entity, serves clients over their corporate lifecycles by providing capital raising and M&A advisory solutions. Bridgepoint serves clients globally across a range of focus sectors including consumer, retail and branded consumer products. Learn more about Bridgepoint at www.bridgepointib.com.

About TekBrands, LLC

