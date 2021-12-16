LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings to Launch Advancing Equality Advisory Board

The diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology company expands its outreach and empowers its mission to raise minority voices in investing and corporate America

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an exciting expansion of its mission, LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) (“LGBTQ Loyalty” or “the Company”), a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, is pleased to announce the creation of the Advancing Equality Advisory Board.

As recently announced , the Company intends to license its financial methodology and data analytics intellectual property in support of advancing equality. The Advancing Equality Advisory Board will include ESG financial thought leaders and advocates with a passion for advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in corporate America. More details on the board’s initiatives, as well as its members, will be announced soon. These moves are intended to position the Company over the next 12 months to become the leading DEI financial methodology and data company in the marketplace.

“This is an incredibly exciting announcement for our company, as we expand our mission in support of other minority groups and work to license our financial methodology and data to support advancing equality overall,” said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty. “With the Advancing Equality Advisory Board in place in the first quarter of 2022, featuring a community of individuals whose financial networks and personal visions align with our mission, we believe we will have a solid foundation to create substantial change, similar to the impact that ESG has made in the financial industry.”

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has formally registered its wholly owned entity, Advancing Equality Preference, Inc., as a qualified Opportunity Zone business and will be relocating its office and operations within a registered census tract Opportunity Zone property. The Opportunity Zone program was created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

“We are very happy to now include this significant capital gains exemption as part of our capital access to attract assets under management,” said Larry Roan, executive director of Advancing Equality Preference, Inc. as well as a member of the LGBTQ Loyalty board of directors. “Combined with our Fiscal Sponsorship Program that provides full charitable tax exemption status, this qualified Opportunity Zone registration will expand our network and the outreach of our Advisory Board.”

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which it believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation’s high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty’s leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com .

