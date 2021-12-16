AGF Announces Final Valuations and Confirms Termination of AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio and AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio

English French

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to its announcement on October 15, 2021 , AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) confirms that AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio (ticker: QMA) and AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio (ticker: QMY) (the “AGFiQ ETFs”) were terminated effective at the close of business on December 15, 2021(the “ETF Termination Date”).



The AGFiQ ETFs were also delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on December 15, 2021.

Following the terminations, all remaining securityholders of each AGFiQ ETF will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the assets of the applicable AGFiQ ETF, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of that AGFiQ ETF, on a pro rata basis, based on the rates below (the “Final NAV per unit”).

Fund Name Ticker Final NAV Per Unit AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio QMA $33.5258 AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio QMY $26.9602

All payments will be made to the remaining securityholders on or about December 22, 2021, without any further action required by those securityholders.

Further information about the AGF ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $43 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Investments Inc. is a subsidiary of AGF.

About AGFiQ

AGFiQ is the quantitative investment platform for AGF powered by an intellectually diverse, multi-disciplined team that combines the complementary strengths of investment professionals across AGF and its affiliates.

