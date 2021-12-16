Hemostats Market Size to Reach USD 4.96 Billion by 2031| Increasing Incidence of Sports Injuries Globally to Advance Growth, Says Growth Plus Reports

US, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hemostats Market is expected to clock US$ ~4.96 billion by 2031 owing to an increasing number of traumatic injuries and the rising number of surgeries requiring use of hemostats. All detailed insights are covered in a recently published report by Growth Plus Reports titled “Hemostats Market by Product Type (Thrombin-Based Hemostats, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose-Based Hemostats, Gelatin-Based Hemostats, Collagen-Based Hemostats, and Combination Hemostats), Formulation (Matrix & Gel, Sponge, Sheet & Pad, and Powder), Application (General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, and Reconstructive Surgery) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031”

The prominent players operating in the global hemostats market include

BD

Baxter

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medical Devices Business Services Inc

Pfizer Inc

Stryker

CryoLife, Inc

Z-Medica

LLC

Teleflex Incorporation

GELITA MEDICAL

Growth Engines

Companies operating in the hemostats market have developed and launched multiple products in the past few years.

These companies strive to get FDA approvals for their products for intented indications as demand for FDA approved is higher as compared to non-FDA approved products in the market.

In 2019, Biom’up, a company specializing in surgical hemostasis, received IDE (Investigational Device Exemption) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for HEMOSNOW, a hemostatic dry powder made from porcine collagen and bovine-derived chondroitin sulfate.

Similarly, in 2020, Axio Biosolutions Private Limited, a manufacturer of Military Trauma Haemostatic Dressing, received FDA clearance for Axiostat in the U.S as over-the-counter (OTC) product for control of bleeding. Axiostat is a Chitosan Hemostatic Dressing that helps to stop uncontrollable bleeding within just two three minutes of its application.

The global hemostats market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Product Type, Formulation, Application, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Type Segmentation

Based on product type, the hemostats market has been segmented into thrombin-based hemostats, oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostats, gelatin-based hemostats, collagen-based hemostats, and combination hemostats. Thrombin-based hemostats segment is held the largest market share in 2020. The largest share of this segment can be attributed to increasing application of these products in various surgical specialties to minimize blood loss.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the region, the global hemostats market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America held the largest market share in the global hemostats market. Factors such as rising number of accidental injuries, increasing number of surgical procedures, and new product launches by players in this region are propelling the market growth. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising geriatric population and increasing medical tourism as waiting time and cost of surgeries is comparatively lower in countries such as China, India, Japan, Thailand, among other APAC countries.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 CAGR 6.20% 2031 Market Value USD 4.96 billion Base Year 2020 Historical Data 2018 and 2019 Number of pages 100 - 120 Segment Covered Type, Formulation, Application

