The Czech Republic data center market size by investments is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.34% during the forecast period 2021-2026

34% during the forecast period 2021-2026.



The Czech Republic is an emerging data center market among the Eastern European Countries. The data center market includes around 18 unique third-party data center service providers operating around 30 facilities. Over the past 4-5 years, the market has grown significantly with the increase in the development of hyperscale data centers. The country is witnessing investments in one facility, which is expected to be operational in the next 2 years.



CZECH REPUBLIC DATA CENTER MARKET OUTLOOK



• The Czech Republic is considered among the European Union countries offering excellent location and connected to the major European peering nodes via the fiber-optic network for digital businesses.

• Due to the rise in the number of internet users, most businesses are moving towards the adoption of digital platforms drives the data center investments in the Czech Republic.

• The deployment of 5G across major cities in the Czech Republic, such as Prague, Brno, Koline, and other cities, will increase the demand for data computation and data storage from connected devices across businesses and consumer segments.



The report considers the present scenario of the Czech Republic data center market and its market dynamics for 2021?2026.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• As of January 2021, the population of the Czech Republic was around 10.72 million. The country has around 9.4 million Internet users and the number of active social media users in the Czech Republic is 7.3 million.

• As of September 2021, according to the Czech Republic, Neutral czFree, and eXchange, the average incoming internet traffic in the country was around 21.02 Gbps on yearly basis, and the maximum internet traffic was noted in March 2021 with 28.62 Gbps.



CZECH REPUBLIC DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• KKCG Group was involved in the development of the DataSpring data center in Luzice, Czech Republic.

• Czech Republic Colocation market includes over 25 operational data centers. CE Colo, GTS (T-Mobile), MasterDC, TTC TELEPORT, itself, vshosting, and SPCSS are the major colocation data center providers operating data center facilities across the Czech Republic.

• GTS Czech (T-Mobile) is among the prominent data center operator with seven data center facilities across Prague, Ostrava, and Brno.



IT Infrastructure Providers



• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Extreme Networks

• Fujitsu

• Hitachi Vantara

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Juniper Networks

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• Oracle

• Pure Storage

• Super Micro Computer.



Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



o IMOS

o KKCG Group

o ISG



SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS



o ABB

o Carrier

o CAREL

o CONTEG

o Caterpillar

o HITEC-Power Protection

o Johnson Controls

o JCB

o Legrand

o Mitsubishi Electric

o Perkins Engines

o Rittal

o Schneider Electric

o Siemens

o STULZ

o Trane Technologies

o Vertiv Group



Data Center Investors



o Czech Radiocommunication

o CE Colo

o T-Mobile Czech Republic

o vshosting



REPORT COVERAGE:

This report analyses the Czech data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. The segmentation includes:



EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS



• Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

o Prague

o Other Cities

• List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)



CZECH REPUBLIC DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE



• Infrastructure Type

o IT Infrastructure

o Electrical Infrastructure

o Mechanical Infrastructure

o General Construction

o Tier Standard



• IT Infrastructure

o Server

o Storage Systems

o Network Infrastructure



• Electrical Infrastructure

o UPS Systems

o Generators

o Transfer Switches and Switchgears

o PDUs

o Other Electrical Infrastructure



• Mechanical Infrastructure

o Cooling Systems

o Rack Cabinets

o Other Mechanical Infrastructure



• General Construction

o Building Development

o Installation and Commissioning Services

o Building Design

o Physical Security

o Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)



• Cooling systems

o CRAC and CRAH Units

o Chillers

o Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

o Other Cooling Units



• Tier Segments

o Tier I & Tier II

o Tier III

o Tier IV



• Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Czech Republic colocation market revenue.

• An assessment of the data center investment in the Czech Republic by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

• Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

• A detailed study of the existing Czech Republic data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Czech Republic data center market size during the forecast period.

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Egypt

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 25

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 01

o Coverage: 7 Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in Czech Republic

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

• The Czech Republic data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.



