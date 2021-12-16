Global Antifungal Drugs Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antifungal Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global antifungal drugs market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.
Antifungal drugs, or antimycotic drugs, refer to the pharmaceutical medicines used for the treatment of fungal infections on skin, hair and nails. Some of the commonly used antifungal drugs include polyenes, azoles and allylamines. They specifically neutralize fungal agents and dermatophytes, such as candida and tapeworms, and aid in the treatment of athlete's foot, ringworm, aspergillosis, candidiasis and fungal meningitis. These drugs are commonly available in over the counter (OTC) capsule, gel, liquid and pill variants or intravenous solutions that are injected directly into the bloodstream to minimize and prevent fungal infection.
Antifungal Drugs Market Trends:
The increasing prevalence of fungal and nosocomial infections is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Antifungal drugs are effective against both systemic and superficial infections that are acquired from exposure to contaminated surfaces in hospitals or humid conditions. Moreover, the convenient availability of OTC drugs in both urban and rural areas is providing a thrust to the market growth. With the rising health consciousness among the masses, consumers are increasingly opting for OTC therapeutics to timely treat minor infections.
Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of synthetic and semi-synthetic azole-based compounds for the treatment of invasive fungal infections, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are also investing extensively in the research and development (R&D) of novel therapeutics in the form of sprays, creams, tablets and injections with enhanced efficacy. Other factors, including significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry, along with the implementation of favorable government policies promoting public health, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global antifungal drugs market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, drug class and indication.
Breakup by Drug Class:
- Azoles
- Voriconazole (Vfend)
- Posaconazole (Noxafil)
- Clotrimazole (Canesten)
- Isavuconazole (CRESEMBA)
- Others
- Echinocandins
- Caspofungin (Cancidas)
- Micafungin (Mycamine/ Funguard)
- Others
- Polyenes
- Amphotericin (AmBisome)
- Others
- Allylamines
- Terbinafine (Lamisil)
- Others
- Others
Breakup by Indication:
- Dermatophytosis
- Aspergillosis
- Candidiasis
- Invasive Candidiasis
- Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VVC)
- Mouth/Throat/Esophageal Candidiasis
- Others
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Arcadia Consumer Healthcare Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A. and Scynexis Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global antifungal drugs market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global antifungal drugs market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global antifungal drugs market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
