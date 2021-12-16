Austria data center market size will witness investments of USD 1145 million by 2026

New York, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Austria Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190253/?utm_source=GNW

Austria is a growing data center market in Eastern Europe, with Vienna considered as a strategic location for data center development. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a major boost to the Austria data center market, with increasing digitalization and cloud adoption by enterprises. As of 2021, the total population of Austria is around nine million, with around eight million internet users. Internet penetration in Austria stood at around 90% in January 2021. A lot of small and medium-sized businesses are also using social media and e-commerce platforms for their business these days. This whopping internet adoption will drive the demand of the data center market in Austria.



AUSTRIA DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS



• In Austria, colocation service providers are the major contributors to data center area growth. The data center and networking market added around 50,000 square feet of area in 2020.

• The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will also have a significant impact on the Austria Market in the coming years and will have to attract further investments into the country.

• Austria aims to achieve 100% renewable energy by 2030, hydropower contributes to a major part of renewable energy. The push towards renewable energy production in the country will increase further investment in clean energy sources throughout in cloud and data center market of the region in the forecast period.



The report considers the present scenario of the Austria data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT



• As of 2021, the total population of Austria is around nine million, with around eight million internet users. Internet penetration in Austria stood at around 90% in January 2021.

• In 2020, Digital Realty, NTT Global Data Centers, and Magenta Telekom were some of the major data center investors in the country.

• Microsoft, a global cloud provider, plans to establish a cloud data center in Austria, which is likely to attract other hyperscale investors, thereby expanding colocation services in the country.



AUSTRIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• Digital Realty, NTT Global Data Centers, Nessus, DATASIX, GRZ IT Center, STACKIT, A1 Telekom Austria are among a few of the prominent colocation providers operating in Austria

• Digital Realty acquired over 230,000 square feet of land near Vienna, for the development of a new data center facility with a capacity of 40 MW power capacity.

• ISG, Dipl.-Ing. H. C. Hollige, ICT Facilities, COOLtec Systems, and ZAUNERGROUP Holding are some of the contractors and subcontractors operating in the market.



• IT Infrastructure Providers



o Atos

o Cisco Systems

o Dell Technologies

o Fujitsu

o Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

o IBM

o Lenovo

o NetApp



• Data Center Construction Market Contractors & Sub Contractors



o -Ing. H. C. Hollige

o ISG

o ICT Facilities

o ZAUNERGROUP Holding



• Support Infrastructure Providers



o ABB

o Cummins

o Eaton

o Legrand

o Rittal

o Piller Power Systems

o Schneider Electric

o STULZ

o Vertiv Group



• Key Investors



o Digital Realty

o Magenta Telekom

o NTT Global Data Centers

o Stadtwerke Feldkirch



