InveniAI and Kyowa Kirin Expand AI-Driven Partnership to a Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration for the Discovery of Novel Targets and Treatments Across Therapeutic Areas

GUILFORD, Conn. and TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InveniAI® LLC, a global leader in applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to transform drug discovery and development, and Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin, TSE:4151), a global specialty pharmaceutical company creating innovative medical solutions utilizing the latest biotechnology, expanded their longstanding relationship with a new, multiple drug discovery agreement. The collaboration will provide Kyowa Kirin with access to InveniAI's AI Innovation Lab and AI Technology Platform, AlphaMeld®, to expand the scope of Kyowa Kirin's drug discovery programs.

The agreement builds on an ongoing partnership between InveniAI and Kyowa Kirin that began in 2018. The collaboration enables Kyowa Kirin to access InveniAI's AI technology platform, AlphaMeld®, its AI Innovation Lab, and a dedicated team of experts to drive drug discovery efforts across Kyowa Kirin's therapeutic areas, platforms, and modalities. InveniAI and Kyowa Kirin are now standing at the intersection of state-of-the-art biotechnology and digital technology. Both scientists will work together more interactively to generate innovative drug candidates.

Yoshifumi Torii, Ph.D., Executive Officer, Vice President, Head of R&D Division of Kyowa Kirin, said, "We are excited about the strategic expansion of our partnership, as it is designed to seamlessly integrate InveniAI's AI capabilities with our therapeutic platforms to facilitate the discovery of valuable new therapies for patients. Our collaboration, to date, is a testament to the importance of a data-driven approach, and through our partnership with InveniAI, we are embracing the undeniable advantage of technology-aided drug discovery and development."

"We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Kyowa Kirin, with whom we share a common philosophy of leveraging data and technology to de-risk drug development and deliver better therapies to patients more efficiently. By leveraging our longstanding relationship and combined capabilities – including drug discovery and development infrastructure, and a proven AI platform –we believe we can rapidly achieve this objective," said Krishnan Nandabalan, Ph.D., President and CEO, InveniAI LLC. "InveniAI is the only AI company with a track record that includes an AI-identified candidate that has undergone successful Phase 3 trials and an NDA submission, in addition to ten other programs at various stages of development. We remain excited about harnessing the potential of this platform for both industry partnerships and our internal drug portfolio."

Under the terms of the collaboration, InveniAI will receive a committed annual research funding fee for the duration of the collaboration term and obtain rights to receive milestone payments and royalties on sales from Kyowa Kirin.

About AlphaMeld®

AlphaMeld® is an AI-based platform powered by machine learning algorithms that accelerates innovation by identifying alpha signals for targets, drugs, and healthcare products and technologies. The platform generates testable hypotheses by leveraging the TranslationalEdge and ModalityFit AI tools we have developed that take into account an ideal mode of pharmacotherapy (antibody, protein replacement, siRNA, mRNA, small molecule, cell and gene therapy, and gene-editing modalities), disease severity, gene ontology, disease pathways, proteinopathies, standard of care, emerging innovation, and enabling technologies while factoring in medical, scientific, strategic, and commercial considerations. AlphaMeld® operates in real-time and in a rapidly changing and diverse data environment.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin strives to create and deliver novel medicines with life-changing value. As a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company with a more than 70-year heritage, the company applies cutting-edge science, including expertise in antibody research and engineering, to address the needs of patients and society across multiple therapeutic areas, including Nephrology, Oncology, Immunology/Allergy, and Neurology. Across our four regions – Japan, Asia Pacific, North America, and EMEA/International – we focus on our purpose, to make people smile, and are united by our shared values of commitment to life, teamwork/Wa, innovation, and integrity. You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at: https://www.kyowakirin.com.

About InveniAI®

InveniAI® LLC, based in Guilford, Conn., is a global leader pioneering the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to transform innovation across drug discovery and development by identifying and accelerating transformative therapies for diseases with unmet medical needs. The Company leverages, AlphaMeld®, an AI- and ML-powered platform, to harness petabytes of disparate data sets to recognize and unlock value for drug discovery and development. Numerous industry collaborations in Big Pharma, Specialty Pharma, Biotech, and Consumer Healthcare showcase the value of leveraging our technology to meld human experience and expertise with the power of machines to augment R&D decision-making across all major therapeutic areas. The Company leverages AlphaMeld® to augment and accelerate drug discovery programs for industry partners and an internal portfolio of programs addressing highly debilitating, functional, chronic inflammatory, and autoimmune gastrointestinal (GI) disorders driven by dysregulation of the gut-brain axis.

For more information, please visit: www.inveniai.com.| LinkedIn:@inveniai| Twitter: https://twitter.com/Inveni_AI

