Racquet Sports Industry Magazine Recognizes Slinger CEO Mike Ballardie as Business Executive of the Year

Named to the 2021 ‘Champions of Tennis’ awards list, Ballardie has led Slinger’s impressive revenue growth and three recent technology acquisitions

BALTIMORE, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger® (OTCQB: SLB G ), a leading connected sports technology company, today announced that its CEO, Mike Ballardie, has been named ‘Business Executive of the Year’ for 2021 by Racquet Sports Industry magazine, with a feature in the publication’s January 2022 issue . Over the past 12 months, Ballardie has led Slinger through a time of growth reflected in the company’s sales results, and driven acquisitions of PlaySight Interactive, GAMEFACE.AI and Foundation Tennis, laying the foundation for the evolution into a disruptive and innovative connected sports company.

The magazine’s 21st annual “ Champions of Tennis Awards ” list honors the people, businesses and organizations dedicated to improving the sport and business of tennis. “Mike’s leadership throughout this year of growth for Slinger is not only fueling the company’s future but has also helped to inspire and connect tennis players and our industry in new ways,” said Racquet Sports Industry Editor Peter Francesconi. “We’re pleased to name him our Business Executive of the Year and look forward to seeing Slinger’s continued growth and progress.”

“I am both honored and motivated by this recognition, as the tennis industry has meant so much to me over the past 30 years, and these past few years in particular,” said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger. “Since I stepped in to lead Slinger, it has been a whirlwind in every sense of the word, from building a new product and category to launching it into a global market, all in the middle of a pandemic. Our success has not been by accident. We have a stellar team, a product people love, and above all else a desire to serve today’s tennis enthusiast at an unmatched level. Couple that with our recent acquisitions and bold plans for tennis and other sports verticals, we are really just getting started.”

Slinger’s strong growth this year was recently highlighted by a new all-time high in weekly sales during its Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion, which netted the company $1.2 million in from direct-to-consumer sales of its Slinger Bag ball launcher. To follow that up, the Company just reported a record-breaking quarter with sales and profit both up over 100 percent year over year, driving $5.5 million in revenues.

The Slinger Bag has quickly become one of the most sought-after consumer tech products in tennis, receiving widespread acclaim in the process and is now sold in 70+ countries on five continents and has achieved distribution deals worth over $250M over the next five years.

