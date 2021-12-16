Worldwide Gardening Equipment Industry to 2026 - Featuring Ariens Company, Falcon Garden Tools and Husqvarna Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gardening Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gardening equipment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Gardening equipment helps perform day-to-day farm tasks easily, efficiently, and economically and provides favorable conditions for the overall growth of plants. It comprises a trowel, spade, rake, hand cultivator, tractor, lawnmower, harrow, secateurs, garden fork, sprinkler, pruning saw, spray pump, grass shear, and budding cum grafting knife. Presently, several manufacturers are offering robotic equipment that makes labor-intensive tasks easier by eradicating weeds, removing crop residues, and promoting aeration.



Gardening Equipment Market Trends:

The emerging trend of home gardening due to rapid urbanization and rising consumer inclination towards home-grown organic fruits and vegetables represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. This can also be accredited to rising environmental concerns and increasing awareness among individuals about the negative impact of pesticide residue in food. Moreover, the escalating demand for landscaping ventures like vertical gardens is driving the market. Gardening equipment also finds application in golf courses, sports fields, and public parks across the globe.

Apart from this, due to hectic lifestyles and improving living standards, the demand for automated equipment is rising for performing daily tasks with high precision. In line with this, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology is increasing the employment of lawnmowers in the commercial sector to reduce operational costs. This, along with the rising trend of balcony gardens due to the growing demand for apartments and the increasing number of nuclear families, is also contributing to market growth. Furthermore, the leading market players are focusing on developing and introducing innovative and smart equipment, which is anticipated to fuel the market.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global gardening equipment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product and end user.



Breakup by Product:

Hand Tools

Weeder

Cape Cod Weeder

Paving Weeder

Fishtail Weeder

Hoe

Shears and Snips

Others

Lawnmowers

Trimmers and Edgers

Water Management Equipment

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Commercial/Government

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Ariens Company, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Deere & Company, Falcon Garden Tools Pvt. Ltd., Fiskars Group, Husqvarna AB, KUBOTA Corporation, MTD Products Inc, Robert Bosch GmbH, The Honda Motor Company Ltd., and The Toro Company.



