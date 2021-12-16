Barfresh Expands Penetration of the Education Channel with Addition of 473 New School Locations

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (OTCQB: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that it has expanded its education program to an additional 473 school locations with the addition of Hillsborough County Public Schools District and Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) District. These 473 schools are spread out across two districts in Florida and form a collective student population of over 435,000 students. Barfresh product will initially be part of both the breakfast and dinner menu once a week at Hillsborough County Public Schools and will be part of the breakfast menu twice a week at Orange County Public Schools District.



Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We entered the current school year in double the number of school locations and have continued that momentum throughout the year as illustrated with today’s expansion release. The response to Twist & Go has far exceeded our expectations and its growth in the education channel this year has us on track to achieve our highest quarterly revenue in company history in the fourth quarter 2021. This revenue milestone is of particular importance given the fourth quarter is historically a lower quarter for our Company based on seasonality. We look forward to announcing additional school locations next fiscal year that will continue to drive significant revenue growth for our Company.”

Jamila Adams, MS, RD, Senior Administrator of Menu & Nutrition at Orange County Public Schools, stated, “The Barfresh smoothies have been successfully taste tested in Orange County Public Schools. The students like the Strawberry Banana flavor the best. OCPS requires at least 80% of the students to approve of new products before they go on the menu.”

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (OTCQB: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. Barfresh has an exclusive distribution partnership with the leading food distributor in North America. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking, including statements about the Company's commercial progress, and success of its strategic relationship(s). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "grow", "expand", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "should", "hypothetical", "potential", "forecast" and "project", “continue,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” and “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

