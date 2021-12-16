Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Present at the NobleCon Online Transportation & Logistics Investor Forum on Channelchek.com

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer; Apostolos Zafolias, Chief Financial Officer; and Peter Allen, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Finance, will present at the NobleCon Transportation & Logistics Forum to be held (virtually) December 16, 2021. Genco’s presentation will be available at 1:00 pm ET and consist of a 20-minute overview of the Company and its financial position, followed by a 20-minute Q&A session moderated by Noble Capital Markets senior equity research analyst, Poe Fratt.



About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We provide a full-service logistics solution to our customers utilizing our in-house commercial operating platform, as we transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk) enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. We make capital expenditures from time to time in connection with vessel acquisitions. As of December 16, 2021, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, 13 Ultramax and 12 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,513,000 dwt and an average age of 10.3 years.

