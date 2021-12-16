RAADR, Inc. Announces Nationwide Release Date of January 30, 2022 for the Parental Monitoring App 2.0

PHOENIX, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence, announced today that the Parental Monitoring App 2.0 will be available for download on January 30, 2022. The company and its affiliates will run through a full beta test beginning on or around January 20, 2022 and the app is expected to be available for public download at both the Google Play App Store and the Apple App Store on January 30, 2022.



For further details about the timing of the launch, click on the following link: http://www.thebullyapp.com

The app will target and serve 2 vertical markets that the company believes makes up a large percentage of all young children, teens, and young adults who use social media. Parents of young children in the country who want to track potentially inappropriate behavior on social media represents the first vertical market. The other vertical market and perhaps the larger market is bullying which has become one of the most discussed subjects in the world.

Initially, the app was scheduled to be released in Q4 2021. However, because of supply chain issues related to the labor force due to the ongoing worldwide pandemic, RAADR is announcing the new nationwide release date of January 30, 2022.

The RAADR 2.0 Parental Monitoring App will be able to simultaneously monitor social media activity on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and many other social media platforms. This broad capability allows the RAADR Parental Monitoring App to monitor many of the social media platforms that are used by young people. The company also believes it is making great progress with Snapchat and expects to have the app effectively monitoring Snapchat posts sometime in 2022. The company uses highly sophisticated machine learning convolutional neural networks to analyze visual imagery. The app will allow parents to protect their children from cyber-bullying, inappropriate content, and harmful posts. The app tracks the child’s social media posts and posts containing the child’s likeness by keywords, images, and facial recognition software.

Jacob Dimartino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RAADR, Inc., explained, “The app is now in the final stages of development, and we feel confident based on our discussions with our app developer Fyresite that we will be engaged in a comprehensive beta test on or around January 20, 2022 and that the full release will occur on January 30, 2022. We have been working very hard this year to prepare this app for what we anticipate as an overwhelming demand. This app makes our children’s world a better and safer place.”

Jason Turnquist, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Fyresite, commented, “Fyresite continues to work hard on the new RAADR app 2.0. We are currently finishing UI improvement and moving into internal beta testing. We are committed to working with RAADR's internal team to hit beta by January 20th. We look forward to the future success of RAADR."

About Fyresite

Fyresite has been building websites and mobile applications for a decade. The company designs, develops, and manages the entire process of website and app development. Fyresite has worked with large institutions and companies such as Arizona State University, Red Bull, Honeywell, and other large companies.

About RAADR, Inc.

RAADR, Inc., publishes software and apps that protect children who use social media and the internet. Known as the "internet anti-bullying company", RAADR produces products that allow children, parents, and school districts to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior on the Internet in real time. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real time alerts, facial recognition and site filtering, RAADR's apps determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim of stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. Parents love the facial recognition feature because in seconds, the app allows parents to upload the child's image and parents can be armed with one of the most powerful tools available to receive alerts each time their child's image appears on a social media site. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is the parenting app that helps parents and adults protect children by using real time monitoring on social media will be released sometime in late 2021. Bully RAADR which arms the kids with RAADR's powerful suite of products allows children to protect themselves and other kids from threatening and dangerous behavior on the internet and social media will be released by the Spring of 2022. RAADR Inc. is committed to making our world and social media a safer and better place for kids and young adults.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section EVE of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report and for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with OTCMarkets.com.

Media Contact:

Jacob Dimartino,

jacob.d@raadr.com

