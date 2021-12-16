ProPhase Labs Continues to Build Strong Leadership with Key Promotions and Additions to Management Team

Precision Medicine division adds Industry Veteran Sam A. Beeler as Chief Strategy Officer; Diagnostics Division Promotes Alice Lioi and Jason Karkus to EVP and Co-Chief Operating Officers and Sergio Miralles to EVP/Chief Information Officer

Garden City, NY, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), a diversified biotech and genomics company, today announces the addition of Sam A. Beeler as Chief Strategy Officer for ProPhase Precision Medicine, and the promotions of Alice Lioi and Jason Karkus to Executive Vice President /Co-Chief Operating Officers along with Sergio Miralles as Executive Vice President/Chief Information Officer for ProPhase Diagnostics.

Ted Karkus, ProPhase’s CEO commented, “Sam’s background is ideally suited to expand Nebula Genomics’ traditional consumer online presence into larger opportunities in personalized medicine, pharmacogenomics, and population health for our genomics division. Initially, Sam will be pivotal in helping to develop our strategy to secure lower pricing for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), which we believe will drive significant revenue growth for the Company. Sam will also pursue strategic initiatives with companies in his extensive network including a strong relationship with G42, a billion-dollar genomics and artificial intelligence company based in Abu Dhabi. G42 is working on the Emirati Genome Program, one of the most ambitious genomic programs in the world.

“In addition, the much-deserved promotions of Alice, Jason and Sergio, are important placements within the management team of our diagnostics division. Each has been critical in building our diagnostics lab business from the ground up and our success today is a testament to their exceptional talent and leadership skills. We look forward to unlocking additional growth opportunities through their industry insights, innovation and execution,” added Mr. Karkus.

Sam A. Beeler is an accomplished healthcare executive with over 17 years of extensive leadership experience spanning multiple ecosystems, including hospital-based medicine, multi-specialty private practice, clinical research, and community health. Sam has served in progressive enterprise leadership, strategy, and operations roles for Advantage Care Physicians, The Advisory Board, TeamHealth, PivotHealth and more. He was appointed as Director of Health and Human Services for a municipality in New Jersey. He is the co-founder of a disruptive clinical research and human performance laboratory with clients that include NFL, NHL, and MLB teams, the United States Navy Seals, Olympic athletes, and high net worth clientele from around the world. He has a global network of professional relationships across healthcare, biotech and government. Sam has studied at Rutgers University, Cornell University and Weill-Cornell Medicine and has completed executive level coursework at Harvard.

Alice Lioi brings more than 18 years of progressive laboratory leadership experience in both clinical and research. Prior to joining ProPhase Diagnostics, she held the position of Director of laboratory operations at ICON and Senior Director of laboratory operations at Quest Diagnostics. Throughout her career, she also efﬁciently managed labs at Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in New York. While there, she served as the Administrative Director of Clinical and Anatomical Pathology Service and AdvantageCare Physicians, covering 36 medical facilities, and working with both patients and physicians to optimize care. Earlier in her career, Alice was a Clinical Laboratory Technologist at the Quest Diagnostics Syosset location. Alice graduated from SUNY Stony Brook with a Bachelor of Science in Clinical Laboratory Science. She holds a New York State License as a Clinical Laboratory Technologist.

Jason Karkus was instrumental in the explosive growth of ProPhase Diagnostics by personally generating tens of millions of dollars in revenue in 2021. He oversees multiple areas including sales, business development, logistics operations, and account management. In addition, he helped develop two elite CLIA-certified labs, build on new technologies and acquisitions, and sustain the Company's reputation for quality and innovation. Jason built and oversees approximately two dozen account managers and customer service representatives who provide 24/7 service. Jason and his team exceed expectations for ProPhase’s customers with a seamless service experience accomplished through outstanding communication and a results-first mindset. Jason has a background in sales and development with leading real estate firms Douglas Elliman and Newmark Knight Frank. He is a graduate of the University of Maryland.

Sergio Miralles is an experienced IT Leader, with over 12 years of experience in enterprise level Cybersecurity, Infrastructure, and Architecture. At ProPhase Diagnostics, Sergio is responsible for ensuring a complete end-to-end technology solution that links its lab customers’ patient data via interface to efﬁciently process and report results. Previously, Sergio founded and led a successful IT consulting ﬁrm overseeing 18 IT consultants. For the last 5 years, his primary focus has been on the medical, lab, and diagnostics business. Sergio holds several certiﬁcations from Cisco, ISC2, and CompTIA.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a diversified biotech and genomics company that seeks to leverage its CLIA lab services to provide whole genome sequencing and research direct to consumers and build a genomics data base to be used for further research. The Company continues to provide traditional CLIA molecular laboratory services, including COVID-19 testing. ProPhase Precision Medicine, Inc. focuses on genomics testing technologies, a comprehensive method for analyzing entire genomes, including the genes and chromosomes in DNA. The data obtained from genomic testing can help to identify inherited disorders and tendencies, help predict disease risk, help identify expected drug response, and characterize genetic mutations, including those that drive cancer progression.

ProPhase Diagnostics offers a broad array of clinical diagnostic and testing services at its CLIA certified laboratories. ProPhase Diagnostics serves patients who may have SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) through both saliva and nasal swab methods. Critical to COVID testing, results are provided in under 24 hours. ProPhase Diagnostics also offers PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing for Influenzas A and B as well as antigen and antibody/immunity tests to broaden its COVID-19 testing beyond RT-PCR testing.

ProPhase Global Healthcare, Inc. was formed to seek to expand the Company’s SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) testing into other countries and to pursue additional healthcare-related initiatives.

ProPhase Labs has decades of experience researching, developing, manufacturing, distributing, marketing, and selling OTC consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements, including dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand. ProPhase actively pursues strategic investments and acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies, and products. For more information, visit www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, this document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our strategy, plans, objectives and initiatives, including statements regarding our plans to expand Nebula Genomics, secure lower pricing for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) and increase revenues from these services. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to general economic conditions, the scale, scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer demand for our services, challenges relating to entering into new business lines, the competitive environment, our failure to obtain and maintain necessary regulatory approvals, our ability to execute on our business plan, and the risk factors listed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and any other SEC filings.

