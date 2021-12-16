Breaking News: Endexx Adds 2,800 Stores and 20 New States in December with 2 Fortune 50 Mass Retail Stores

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Endexx Corporation (OTC: EDXC) (the “Company”), a provider of innovative hemp-derived CBD (“cannabidiol”) wellness and health products, announces the Company has surpassed its current store count goal after adding 2,800 stores in the month of December. As previously announced, Endexx recently expanded into 1,000 stores of a major Food/Drug/Mass (“FDM”) retailer chain, continuing an upward trend to place the Company’s product line in stores nationwide.

The Company has been keeping up with and utilizing new CBD law changes to navigate the landscape in a targeted approach to find promising growth opportunities. The proposed federal CBD Product Safety & Standardization Act of 2021, recently announced by a bipartisan group of U.S. Representatives, may help create standards that advance this valuable commodity of premium CBD products like those provided by Endexx Corporation.

Now in 44 states, Endexx aims to have its products in 20,000 stores, which management believes is a realistic goal, well within reach of the Company by the end of 2022. Endexx features products with controlled dosing, targeted delivery, functional plant-based ingredients and advanced formulas. The Company believes this dedication to quality products offers an experience that customers will enjoy.

The success of CBD-focused Endexx products is largely thanks to strong demand and recurring orders placed by major FDM stores. Purchase orders are arriving daily from major retailers and have been accelerating due to consumer demand and sales growth. The Company’s products are also available to consumers nationwide in mass retail pharmacy chains. Endexx recently welcomed Blesswell™ as a new addition to its brand profile. As providers of body, beard, and face solutions to the Ultra-Luxe self-care brand, Blesswell™ aims to make top-shelf grooming products available to every man.

As the health and wellness industry is positioned to grow at 6% annually and surpass $6 billion in revenue by 2025, the Blesswell™ wellness brand has its sights on making a strong impact in the CBD marketplace. Having a post-Covid presence in the massive FDM retail space is a significant step in bringing this wellness brand to a nationwide audience throughout North America.

Pioneers in the industry since 2014, Endexx will continue its convenience store rollout of CBD Unlimited as it further cements its place in the retail landscape.

To receive a copy of Endexx’s Investor Presentation Deck, please send an email request to endexx@endexx.com .

About BLESSWELL™

BLESSWELL™ solidifies its entrance into the CBD health and wellness arena by way of premium body, beard and face solutions. The clean cannabis-minded men's grooming line is designed to be an essential toolkit for a man's complete at-home, self-care needs. The eco-friendly, clean line of products features a variety of natural elixirs from beard oils, shaving creams, face cleansers, and body washes amongst other nutrient-rich skin savers — all of which are infused with 300mg CBD.

For more: blesswell.co

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited Inc., develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from the cannabis Sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Under its four major brands: CBD Unlimited, Phytobites, Maggie’s, and BlessWell, its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. PhytoBites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

For More:

Endexx.com

Blesswell.co

Cbdunlimited.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief, or current expectations of the company, its directors, or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions, and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

